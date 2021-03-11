Cong revival plan

Refer to ‘Congress introspects’; it is good to learn that the party has realised the lost connect with the masses and has come out with a revival plan to enthuse the cadre. There is no dearth of intellectually rich and ideologically committed persons in the party who have the ability and courage to take it to lost heights and glory. The outcome of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ looks impressive on paper, but the actual execution on the ground is a hard task as the cadre is still looking at the leadership for workable strategies for revival. The party needs to take effective measures to take on the social and economic policies of the government and other issues affecting the public. The allegations that sycophants are being promoted at the cost of traditional Congress persons should be countered by giving all equal responsibility and say in the affairs of the party.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

Needs drastic changes

The Congress ‘Chintan Shivir’ was an exercise in futility, as no constructive proposals were adopted. The ‘shivir’ also saw the departure of yet another Congress stalwart, Sunil Jakhar, from the party. The coterie of advisers that the Gandhis have surrounded themselves with have failed to do their job sincerely. The party has been losing election after election over the last few years. At the present moment, it is ill equipped to counter the BJP, led by a clever and efficient event management team. One cannot see the tide turning in Congress favour, unless Sonia Gandhi is prepared to perform radical surgery on this terminally ill political outfit.

MK BAJAJ, Zirakpur

Congress disconnect

Though Rahul Gandhi admits that the Congress lost its connect with the masses, his assertion that only his party and not any regional party can lead the ideological fight against the BJP is far from truth, in view of the track record of regional parties in the recent elections (‘Congress introspects’). Parties like the TMC, DMK, BJD and AAP have effectively checked BJP’s advances. After its 2018 win in three states, the Congress has lost successive electoral contests with the BJP. This exposes the Congress as a weak link in Opposition unity efforts, especially after its miserable performance in Assam, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. Even after being out of power at the Centre for eight years, the Congress is yet to reinvent itself as the main opposition to the BJP. In the ‘Chintan Shivir’, there has been a lot of talk on taking on the BJP, but there wasn’t any serious think about a change in leadership. With its weak organisational presence, the party will be wasting time and efforts if it operates only by Rahul’s ‘ideology’ theory.

EL SINGH, by mail

Non-Gandhi president

Apropos of ‘Congress introspects’, the negative propaganda and scathing attacks on Nehru and the Gandhi family on flimsy grounds by political adversaries, along with a ‘biased’ media, has harmed the Congress to some extent, but the contribution of the party, under whose leadership the nation won its freedom, in nation-building cannot be forgotten by the people of this country. The Congress must designate as its president a non-Gandhi family member — the sooner the better.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Team India shines

Reference to ‘India’s Thomas Cup win’; the Indian team’s victory is a moment of huge pride for all Indians and a dream come true. The win seems like a rising sun for Indian badminton. These players can take on and, indeed, beat the best.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

What a win!

The smashing win by the men’s badminton team was thrilling and unexpected (‘India’s Thomas Cup win’). The developments and changes in the sports setup are steadily showing results. We should keep working at it. Our champs didn’t just make us proud, but kept India’s team spirit and homogeneity alive. Cheers to their accomplishment!

Abhishek, Gurugram

BJP must clear stand

Rajkumari Diya Kumari, a BJP MP, claims that the land on which the Taj Mahal is constructed belongs to her ancestor, Raja Jai Singh, nephew of Raja Man Singh who was a general in the Mughal army during Akbar’s regime. The BJP should make its stand clear on this issue. The Taj Mahal is a national monument and property and should continue to remain with the ASI. Also, the Qutub Minar must be declared as the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Stambh’.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

