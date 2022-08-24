Congress crisis

Refer to the editorial ‘Congress imploding’; the fact remains that those obliged by Sonia Gandhi during her long stint at wielding power, continue to hold sway. With Rahul Gandhi around, no other party chief can exercise his will to navigate the party. It is imperative that he becomes the ‘duly elected’ party president. Only this can make or break the party. Regional satraps are no alternative to the pan-India Congress.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Raid game

Reference to ‘BJP offered me Delhi CM’s post to split AAP, claims Sisodia’; if the government continues to raid at will, anyone’s house, the day is not far when the people will lose faith in the government and the CBI. For how many days, or with how many people will this raid scam work? Will we ever see a raid on ruling party leaders? For how long will this game of dirty politics last?

Annanya Rana, Kalka

Gram Pradhan real hero

Apropos of the heart-rending news report, ‘Gram Pradhan lost his life saving villagers, 7 of his family died too’, we all are proud of Khem Chand who saved the lives of his fellow villagers by constantly alerting them on WhatsApp about the impending danger due to incessant rain. Such acts are performed by reel heroes in movies. It is rare to see daredevils like Khem Chand risking the lives of own family members to save villagers represented by him in the public domain. Political leaders should take a cue from him.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Playing with fire

Apropos of ‘Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader’, we can imagine how a stray and unwarranted controversial remark can create havoc and an environment of insecurity. Though the BJP has suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, it has not expelled them from the party. The damage cannot be undone. The communal hate which the BJP is fanning is dangerous. It is playing with fire.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Conscience missing

The release of convicts in the Bilkis case is shocking and a setback for the long-drawn battle to secure their conviction (‘Pause in justice for Bilkis’). The decision also speaks volumes about our general spirit and conscience regarding crimes against women and children. Something has really gone haywire. To make it worse, they were given a warm welcome. How will the ‘new India’ digest this?

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Appoint men of integrity

The allegations of corruption against the Guru Nanak Dev University Vice-Chancellor and other staff members is a serious matter. The UGC and the government must ensure that the selection of VC is based on integrity, academic skills and previous experience. Corruption does not reflect a good picture of the overall functioning of the university, especially at the highest level. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, must look into it.

Hartaj Singh, Amritsar

Nehru stands tall

Refer to the article ‘Why Nehru-bashing industry is prospering’; the simple answer is, dwarfing the stature of Nehru by projecting the superiority of modern-day budding politicians. Nehru was the architect of modern India, a historian par excellence and an unmatched visionary. Was he a perfect human being? No, just as nobody is perfect. Any individual is valued on the basis of the totality of traits, and on this parameter, Nehru does stand tall.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Lower berths for seniors

To assist senior citizens, there is a separate queue for them in government institutions, banks and post offices. However, the Railways gives no weightage to a senior citizen while issuing a berth. Keeping the age factor in mind, senior citizens should be given lower berths, as it is very difficult for them to climb middle or upper berths.

KK Mittal, Bathinda

Plagued by inefficiency

With the passage of time, the hallmark of the public sector has been inefficiency and low productivity. The only way out is to recruit personnel on a long probation period of five years and then retaining only the best 50 per cent of those inducted. Such a policy would encourage diligent personnel and put the fear of losing the job in those who are just passing time but enjoying the same salary and perks. The dead wood should be discarded. The lure of government/public sector jobs would also begin to wane.

GS ANAND, Panchkula

