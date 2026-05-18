Congress must put house in order

Refer to ‘Kerala lesson for Punjab Congress’ (The Great Game); even after winning in Kerala, inordinate delay in deciding the Chief Minster did not go well with the public. The Congress has been losing one election after another primarily due to factionalism, besides being unable to forge alliances. The Congress lost to the BJP in Haryana, where a win was expected. The party high command needs to overcome the challenges in Punjab in order to remain in the race, especially when the BJP is trying desperately to make inroads and the AAP is keen to retain power.

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Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Need overhaul of testing bodies

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The spate of examination scandals across the country exposes a deeply entrenched malaise within our testing systems. What should have been instruments of meritocracy have, in many cases, became vulnerable to manipulation, leakage and organised crime. The credibility of the National Testing Agency has come to naught. It is increasingly evident that such scams are not isolated aberrations but symptoms of a larger systemic failure. The consequences are far-reaching, it is like playing with the lives of students, who are making sacrifices of every kind, to get admission in government colleges. The need of the hour is a comprehensive overhaul — stronger safeguards, strict accountability and political will to dismantle the entrenched nexus.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Mohali

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Playing with students’ minds

Refer to ‘Paper leaks a recurring education menace’ and ‘Exam scandals thrive under systemic collusion’; both the articles have given the right assessment of the dark underbelly of the NEET paper leaks twice in the last three years. The paper leak mafia has made deep roots in the fertile soil of mental as well as monetary corruption. To add to it is the burgeoning culture of coaching institutes which has spread its tentacles all over the country. Whatever may be the outcome of the investigations, nobody can heal the wounds on the minds of students preparing sincerely for the exam with all their strength.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana

Wrong message to students

Refer to the Two Views segment on the NEET paper leak; appearing for the NEET or any other competitive exam is not simply a two or more-than-two-year preparation. It demands a rigorous schedule and immense sacrifices from both the applicant and the parents, like investing hard-earned money for study material, paying hefty coaching fees, skipping important family functions, etc. Paper leaks leave aspirants not only emotionally shattered but also convey a wrong message that unethical means can help one qualify exams, not hard work.

Vijay Laxmi, Amritsar

Fuel hike triggers domino effect

The fuel hike, which is being disguised as the outcome of the West Asia crisis, could have been avoided. If the freebies doled out by the Central and state governments are withdrawn, the government can easily spare money to avoid this hike. A welfare government is not supposed to give freebies to fetch votes only, on the contrary the interests of people should be protected in every step the government takes. Because of the fuel hike, a domino effect has set in that has resulted in increased rates of all the items of daily use.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Andhra CM’s misguided incentive

Apropos of ‘Andhra CM promises cash incentive for 3rd, 4th child’; it does not behove a CM to act against the common interest of the country. Population explosion has hit our country’s progress the hardest. Millions of people cannot afford a square meal a day for their family. Educated youths in our country are unemployed. Under such circumstances, PM Modi must caution the NDA partner against such moves. Such incentives may put further pressure on the already strained resources like education, healthcare, housing and employment. The government should instead create better opportunities for the existing population.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail