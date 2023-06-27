 Congress strikes discordant note : The Tribune India

Congress strikes discordant note



Refer to ‘Towards a united front’; the meeting in Patna is a step towards building a strong Opposition, which is vital for democracy. A united front is needed to challenge the BJP, which has all the resources and tricks of the trade at its disposal. However, the Congress, which does not tire of calling the BJP government’s decisions unconstitutional, has struck a discordant note by not supporting AAP on the Centre’s ordinance. Do Congress leaders consider the ordinance, which seeks to snatch powers of the duly elected Delhi government by nullifying the decision of a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, constitutional and as per the spirit of federalism?

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Democratic alternative

Refer to the editorial, ‘Towards a united front’, the unity efforts of Opposition parties for the Lok Sabha elections have sent a strong message to the BJP. There are ideological differences and leadership issues to be resolved, but the initiative has raised hopes of a democratic alternative for the voters. Amendments to the Constitution and passage of ordinances without any debate have undermined democracy. Autocratic political decisions may put the nation’s integrity in danger.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

MSP remains elusive

Reference to ‘Govt moong purchase slides by 77% in Punjab’, farmers are compelled to sell their produce to private traders as inadequate infrastructure at mandis has resulted in lesser purchase by government agencies. Stringent quality norms also impede purchase at the MSP. Under these circumstances, farmers are left high and dry. They are keen on crop diversification, but they need government support and guidance, besides access to quality seeds, fertilisers and chemicals. A policy to compensate farmers for losses suffered during natural calamities is a must. All this will help achieve the desired results.

Darshan Singh Bhathal, Nangal

Onus on govt to bail out farmers

Refer to ‘Govt moong purchase slides by 77% in Punjab’, this is disheartening news for farmers who have followed the state government’s guidelines for crop diversification and groundwater conservation. The government must purchase the entire produce at the MSP without any precondition. Otherwise, the farmers will feel let down. This will widen the trust deficit as the farmers are already sceptical of the government's strategy to reform the agriculture sector in the state.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

A tragedy in the making

It is shocking that the construction of high-rise buildings goes on unabated in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. Though geologists have repeatedly expressed concern regarding the issue, the authorities seem to be in deep slumber. What is even more surprising is that despite the increase in the area under the local body as well as the population of the town, the government has not sanctioned additional posts in the Municipal Corporation. The MC is unaware of the number of buildings which have violated bylaws in McLeodganj as no survey has been conducted in this regard. The situation is precarious as Dharamsala falls in seismic zone V, which is the highest-risk zone as per the earthquake hazard zoning map of India. There is a dire need to curb unauthorised construction in the fragile hills. The authorities concerned must act sternly against the offenders.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Key takeaway from Modi’s US visit

Apropos of ‘Giant leap of faith in India-US ties’ (Nous Indica), PM Modi’s state visit to the US has offered an opportunity to take stock of a partnership that is in between a transactional relationship and an alliance, and that has arguably never been stronger. A strategic partnership is one with high levels of defence collaboration and intelligence-sharing, multifaceted dimensions of cooperation, broad-based political support and stability. During Modi’s visit, defence technology transfer and military-to-military cooperation deals were inked. This will prove to be a major foreign policy success story for both India and the US.

SK PANESAR, by mail

