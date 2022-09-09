 Cordial ties : The Tribune India

Cordial ties

Refer to ‘Sheikh Hasina in India’; India and Bangladesh have common political alignments and ideals of democracy, secularism, human rights, rule of law, equality and freedom for all citizens. Both countries live like good neighbours. Except for few stray incidents of religious feuds, there is cordiality between the people of both nations. India played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s liberation. All irritants can be resolved across the table since both nations are on the same page. One hopes that the Modi-Hasina meeting shall bring prosperity to people of both countries having a common language and cultural bonds.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Character makes a nation

‘People value monuments above men, and signs above works.’ Central Vista is being inaugurated, which is a grand project for building what will be the power corridor of India, and at a whopping cost of Rs 13,350 crore. We have built a world-class temple of democracy, but its working needs drastic improvement. During the whole year, the working of Parliament is confined to three sessions, spanning about 70 days. These are often marred by frequent disruptions and boycotts by incumbent as well as opposition parties. Only six MPs attended all the sessions last year. For many MPs, attendance was below 6%, and some prominent leaders of the ruling as well as opposition parties marked less than 50% attendance. A nation is built by character, not by vast concrete structures. Even pyramids in Egypt have forgotten for whom and by whom they were built. We must change rules regarding the number of working days and compulsory attendance of elected representatives. Taxpayers’ money should not be wasted.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Domestic violence

Refer to ‘A slap reverberates’; it is disturbing to watch the video being circulated in which the woman legislator is hit publicly by her husband during an argument. More strange is to see how the incident, which took place two months ago, is being highlighted by the media. The victim of domestic violence is not an illiterate and helpless woman who does not know how to exercise her rights. If she has chosen not to complain and seek action against her husband, her wish should be respected. Instead of politicising the ugly incident, let us hope that they have made amends and would contribute towards the progress of the state.

Aswant Kaur, Amritsar

Unapproved antibiotics

Reference to the news report ‘Study: 47% antibiotics in India unapproved’; it is alarming that a large number of antibiotics used in India are unapproved. There are no proper surveillance systems monitoring antibiotic usage in our country and irrational antibiotic consumption is rampant. The problem is compounded due to the free availability of antibiotics at chemist shops without a doctor’s prescription. Its irrational usage by quacks and even many qualified doctors is resulting in antibiotic resistance. The drug authorities should take appropriate and necessary steps to restrict the rampant sale of antibiotics at drug stores without prescription.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Focus on Far East

Apropos of ‘Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM’, despite the continuing western pressure, PM Modi has spelt out India’s desire to expand trade connectivity and investments with Russia. India wants to shore up partnership on Arctic subjects and has already offered Russia a $1 billion line of credit for developing infrastructure in the Far East. The government’s main focus is investment and connectivity. The talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Far East.

Anwita Dixit, Ludhiana

Creative learning

The middle ‘The hand that held the cane’ is a clear reflection of the teacher-student relations which were very cordial then. Students and their parents praised the teachers despite their harsh attitude against the students, especially in the classroom. I know of an ad-hoc drawing teacher who used to decorate his room every week without any extra expenditure. He would call students of primary classes to his room by turn during his free periods. He supplied them with colours and brushes and would ask them to paint as per their choice. He would correct them, as and when necessary. The school was often visited by foreign dignitaries and the drawing room was a must see. They used to appreciate the so-called modern art. Creativity among those teachers was inherent and they would enhance innovative skills among students. There were many such examples in those days.

S Kumar,  Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

3
Trending

Fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan clash in stands, throw chairs at one another after Asia Cup match in Sharjah

4
World

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

5
Punjab

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

6
Sports

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping 17-year-old girl

7
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Gummies : - Maggie Beer Gummies Pills Scam or Real Weight Loss Results

9
Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

10
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Don't Miss

View All
Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Top News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...

Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership

Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership

Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...


Cities

View All

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

School mgmt reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: City boy secures AIR 269

MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Patti-Chandigarh Volvo bus service inaugurated

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed JIT Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Kalia to Kejri

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

District tops state in investment, creation of employment, again

Hayer, Nijjar warn MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Civic body to shift fish market to new site by December- end

Admn gears up for Ganpati Visarjan

Punjabi University signs MoU with Met Dept

Farmers stage sit-in on Amloh-Nabha road