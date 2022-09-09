Cordial ties

Refer to ‘Sheikh Hasina in India’; India and Bangladesh have common political alignments and ideals of democracy, secularism, human rights, rule of law, equality and freedom for all citizens. Both countries live like good neighbours. Except for few stray incidents of religious feuds, there is cordiality between the people of both nations. India played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s liberation. All irritants can be resolved across the table since both nations are on the same page. One hopes that the Modi-Hasina meeting shall bring prosperity to people of both countries having a common language and cultural bonds.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Character makes a nation

‘People value monuments above men, and signs above works.’ Central Vista is being inaugurated, which is a grand project for building what will be the power corridor of India, and at a whopping cost of Rs 13,350 crore. We have built a world-class temple of democracy, but its working needs drastic improvement. During the whole year, the working of Parliament is confined to three sessions, spanning about 70 days. These are often marred by frequent disruptions and boycotts by incumbent as well as opposition parties. Only six MPs attended all the sessions last year. For many MPs, attendance was below 6%, and some prominent leaders of the ruling as well as opposition parties marked less than 50% attendance. A nation is built by character, not by vast concrete structures. Even pyramids in Egypt have forgotten for whom and by whom they were built. We must change rules regarding the number of working days and compulsory attendance of elected representatives. Taxpayers’ money should not be wasted.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Domestic violence

Refer to ‘A slap reverberates’; it is disturbing to watch the video being circulated in which the woman legislator is hit publicly by her husband during an argument. More strange is to see how the incident, which took place two months ago, is being highlighted by the media. The victim of domestic violence is not an illiterate and helpless woman who does not know how to exercise her rights. If she has chosen not to complain and seek action against her husband, her wish should be respected. Instead of politicising the ugly incident, let us hope that they have made amends and would contribute towards the progress of the state.

Aswant Kaur, Amritsar

Unapproved antibiotics

Reference to the news report ‘Study: 47% antibiotics in India unapproved’; it is alarming that a large number of antibiotics used in India are unapproved. There are no proper surveillance systems monitoring antibiotic usage in our country and irrational antibiotic consumption is rampant. The problem is compounded due to the free availability of antibiotics at chemist shops without a doctor’s prescription. Its irrational usage by quacks and even many qualified doctors is resulting in antibiotic resistance. The drug authorities should take appropriate and necessary steps to restrict the rampant sale of antibiotics at drug stores without prescription.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Focus on Far East

Apropos of ‘Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM’, despite the continuing western pressure, PM Modi has spelt out India’s desire to expand trade connectivity and investments with Russia. India wants to shore up partnership on Arctic subjects and has already offered Russia a $1 billion line of credit for developing infrastructure in the Far East. The government’s main focus is investment and connectivity. The talent and professionalism of Indians can bring about rapid development in the Far East.

Anwita Dixit, Ludhiana

Creative learning

The middle ‘The hand that held the cane’ is a clear reflection of the teacher-student relations which were very cordial then. Students and their parents praised the teachers despite their harsh attitude against the students, especially in the classroom. I know of an ad-hoc drawing teacher who used to decorate his room every week without any extra expenditure. He would call students of primary classes to his room by turn during his free periods. He supplied them with colours and brushes and would ask them to paint as per their choice. He would correct them, as and when necessary. The school was often visited by foreign dignitaries and the drawing room was a must see. They used to appreciate the so-called modern art. Creativity among those teachers was inherent and they would enhance innovative skills among students. There were many such examples in those days.

S Kumar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com