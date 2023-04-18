 Corrupt cops : The Tribune India

Corrupt cops



Apropos of ‘Punjab’s tainted cops’; external aggression is not as much a threat than a civil war, an internal conflict. If an organisation, whose duty is to protect and serve the people, itself starts getting its hands dirty, who should the public turn to with its grievances? This is why the Indian Penal Code has provided harsher punishments for public servants who commit even small crimes, and that is how it should be. The menace of corruption should be eradicated. An ‘anti-termite’ treatment should be conducted in Punjab to weed out the Inderjits.

Rewant sharma, by mail

Killing of gangster

Refer to ‘Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held’; killing of the accused while in custody has tarnished the reputation of the UP Police. Just days earlier, Atiq’s son and one other person were killed by the police in an encounter. The Supreme Court, too, has taken a dim view of such extrajudicial encounters. There is a dire need to fix accountability. Atiq’s political background speaks of a nexus between criminals and opposition party politicians in UP. India, especially UP, has a dark history when it comes to police and extrajudicial encounters. Credible investigation into these killings is essential and in the interest of the state.

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Macron soft on China

Refer to ‘Macron undercuts US efforts to rein in China’; it is interesting and embarrassing to watch the changing geopolitical equations of the new world order. For high-end countries, changing relations is easier, but for poor and traditional ones, it is like changing partners. India’s biggest challenge is how to retain old ties with Russia in the new context, where Russia is in a deep bonhomie with China. Despite this complex international situation, the initiative of France to embrace China not only shackles India but also the whole West. It will have a cascading effect on Europe very soon. Germany, Britain and several other erstwhile communist countries are waiting for the same bonhomie with China, which imperils NATO.

Jeevan VK, Pathankot

Not a mishit

Reference to 'Missile mishit'; the missile did hit the target. Had it been an enemy aircraft, as presumed, the missile squadron would have won a commendation. The feat of the missile, which achieved an accurate hit, has gone unsung because of the tragedy. The incident was very unfortunate, but had the officer concerned not given the ‘shoot’ order and the aircraft had turned out to be hostile, the officer would have earned disdain, dismissal and much more. Why the ill-fated helicopter was allowed to fly without switching on the IFF is a mystery. And what it was doing in the midst of air battles between the IAF and Pakistani fighter jets is also a mystery. The accidental firing of a BrahMos missile that landed in Pakistan was due to gross negligence and cannot be compared with the incident of shooting down of the chopper which was heading towards the Srinagar airbase. Not responding to IFF signals had left no option for the ground crew but to declare it hostile and order it to be shot down.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Higher wheat yield

Apropos of ‘24 quintal/acre, wheat yield up this year, belies govt claims’; various factors can impact crop yield, such as weather conditions, soil quality, pest and disease management and agricultural practices. These factors could have contributed to the disparity between the actual yield and the government’s claims. Farmers and the authorities concerned should assess and address these factors to improve future yields and meet agricultural targets.

Aryaman Mutneja, Jalalabad

Art on display

Reference to ‘Kangra art to be showcased along roads during G20 meet’; this move will give recognition to the artisan history of Himachal and artists at the global level. Many cottage industries and small artists of the state are underrated. This opportunity to showcase their work will be a catalyst to a positive change and future for the artists.

Aaditya Thakur, Mandi

A strong India

Refer to ‘Can meet Pak, China security threats: EAM’ and ‘Shah in Arunachal: No one dare cast evil eye on our land’; be it Uri, Pulwama, Galwan or Tawang, seeing the apt and forceful reply and reaction of the Indian forces against the misadventures of Pakistan and China at the borders, the statements of the ministers are reassuring. India is being led under the strong leadership of PM Modi, along with our equally strong defence forces that are ever prepared to retaliate when the situation demands.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

