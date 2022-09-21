 Counsel students : The Tribune India

Counsel students

Refer to ‘Student rage’; it is indeed a matter of concern that objectionable videos are being made and circulated on social media causing irreparable damage to the victims, both socially as well as emotionally. What is even more alarming is the fact that youngsters are not even aware of the dreadful consequences of their thoughtless actions. Stringent measures need to be taken by institutions and the authorities concerned to generate awareness among youngsters. Counsellors must cater to the victims and enable them to overcome the stigma of such incidents and stay emotionally and mentally strong. Orientation sessions should be organised for students to help them perceive the possible cyber threats as well as their remedies so that such incidents do not take place in future.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

Prize in itself

Apropos of ‘It’s time we aim for a Nobel in medicine’, aiming for an award will not take you anywhere, but hard work may get you the prize. Awards are an acknowledgment of success and come with name, fame, money and power. They cannot be the goal for your work. Often, the Peace prize is given not for genuine efforts to bring about world peace, but to suit political aims of powerful countries. When the world was reeling under Covid, India, with a huge population and poor infrastructure, was able to research, manufacture and vaccinate people, and also keep a digital record in a flawless manner. This is a huge success story in itself and its outcome is better than any prize.

SUMAN KUPLISH, LUDHIANA

Capital punishment

Provision for capital punishment is necessary as a deterrent to heinous crimes (‘Death penalty: Constitution Bench to frame rules on mitigating circumstances’). It is surprising that neither the apex court hitherto raised the issue of statutory definition of ‘rarest of rare’ nor the Union Law Ministry cared to formulate it. The need for the same is being felt now by the Supreme Court. The court has dealt with heinous cases on the basis of available facts and circumstances, and relevant statutory provisions should be in place for ready reference.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Not a deterrent

Reference to ‘Death penalty: Constitution Bench to frame rules on mitigating circumstances’; over 170 nations have abolished the death penalty, but India continues to award it in the ‘rarest of rare’ cases. It is not a deterrent and does not prevent barbaric crimes. It should be replaced with life term, till a person breathes his last. Society, reformers and legal luminaries should reconsider measures which nip horrific criminal acts in the bud.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Amarinder joins BJP

Having run out of options, Capt Amarinder Singh could have ideally chosen to bid goodbye to political life. However, Indian politicians are not known to voluntarily give up the perks and advantages of politics. Therefore, he has aligned with the BJP and must now wait for the crumbs the party has to offer. Amarinder Singh is a spent force in Punjab and not likely to offer the BJP much value. The most he can expect is a gubernatorial post, most likely in a Congress-ruled state.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Farmer suicide

Apropos of ‘Under Rs 9L debt, farmer ends life’, majority of such victims are small and marginal farmers or agricultural labourers. This is because of the liberal loan facility to farmers. Perhaps no big farmer has committed suicide due to loan default. Banks are under pressure for loaning as they have to achieve targets for maintaining the credit and deposit ratio. The government should fix a limit of loan amount so that the money is utilised only for agricultural purposes.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Congress deserters

Congress leaders are deserting the party in droves and it seems that the party will meet its Waterloo sooner than anticipated (‘8 of 11 Cong MLAs join BJP in Goa’). Most of the top leaders have left the party as they felt ignored and sidelined. The top brass has failed to take a decision over a full-fledged president. The Gandhi family is determined to keep the reins of the party in their hands at any cost. Inept and inefficient leadership is causing havoc to the party which is fast losing contact with the masses. Despite the repeated drubbings, the arrogant leadership is refusing to learn a lesson. With its strong setup, the BJP is firing on all cylinders, making the Congress lose its ground. For selfish reasons, the Congress is being sacrificed to be lost in oblivion.

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season