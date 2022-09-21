Counsel students

Refer to ‘Student rage’; it is indeed a matter of concern that objectionable videos are being made and circulated on social media causing irreparable damage to the victims, both socially as well as emotionally. What is even more alarming is the fact that youngsters are not even aware of the dreadful consequences of their thoughtless actions. Stringent measures need to be taken by institutions and the authorities concerned to generate awareness among youngsters. Counsellors must cater to the victims and enable them to overcome the stigma of such incidents and stay emotionally and mentally strong. Orientation sessions should be organised for students to help them perceive the possible cyber threats as well as their remedies so that such incidents do not take place in future.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

Prize in itself

Apropos of ‘It’s time we aim for a Nobel in medicine’, aiming for an award will not take you anywhere, but hard work may get you the prize. Awards are an acknowledgment of success and come with name, fame, money and power. They cannot be the goal for your work. Often, the Peace prize is given not for genuine efforts to bring about world peace, but to suit political aims of powerful countries. When the world was reeling under Covid, India, with a huge population and poor infrastructure, was able to research, manufacture and vaccinate people, and also keep a digital record in a flawless manner. This is a huge success story in itself and its outcome is better than any prize.

SUMAN KUPLISH, LUDHIANA

Capital punishment

Provision for capital punishment is necessary as a deterrent to heinous crimes (‘Death penalty: Constitution Bench to frame rules on mitigating circumstances’). It is surprising that neither the apex court hitherto raised the issue of statutory definition of ‘rarest of rare’ nor the Union Law Ministry cared to formulate it. The need for the same is being felt now by the Supreme Court. The court has dealt with heinous cases on the basis of available facts and circumstances, and relevant statutory provisions should be in place for ready reference.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Not a deterrent

Reference to ‘Death penalty: Constitution Bench to frame rules on mitigating circumstances’; over 170 nations have abolished the death penalty, but India continues to award it in the ‘rarest of rare’ cases. It is not a deterrent and does not prevent barbaric crimes. It should be replaced with life term, till a person breathes his last. Society, reformers and legal luminaries should reconsider measures which nip horrific criminal acts in the bud.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Amarinder joins BJP

Having run out of options, Capt Amarinder Singh could have ideally chosen to bid goodbye to political life. However, Indian politicians are not known to voluntarily give up the perks and advantages of politics. Therefore, he has aligned with the BJP and must now wait for the crumbs the party has to offer. Amarinder Singh is a spent force in Punjab and not likely to offer the BJP much value. The most he can expect is a gubernatorial post, most likely in a Congress-ruled state.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Farmer suicide

Apropos of ‘Under Rs 9L debt, farmer ends life’, majority of such victims are small and marginal farmers or agricultural labourers. This is because of the liberal loan facility to farmers. Perhaps no big farmer has committed suicide due to loan default. Banks are under pressure for loaning as they have to achieve targets for maintaining the credit and deposit ratio. The government should fix a limit of loan amount so that the money is utilised only for agricultural purposes.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Congress deserters

Congress leaders are deserting the party in droves and it seems that the party will meet its Waterloo sooner than anticipated (‘8 of 11 Cong MLAs join BJP in Goa’). Most of the top leaders have left the party as they felt ignored and sidelined. The top brass has failed to take a decision over a full-fledged president. The Gandhi family is determined to keep the reins of the party in their hands at any cost. Inept and inefficient leadership is causing havoc to the party which is fast losing contact with the masses. Despite the repeated drubbings, the arrogant leadership is refusing to learn a lesson. With its strong setup, the BJP is firing on all cylinders, making the Congress lose its ground. For selfish reasons, the Congress is being sacrificed to be lost in oblivion.

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar