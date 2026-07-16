Countering Chinese dominance

Refer to ‘India’s Eastward pivot irks China’; India’s outreach to Japan and other Indo-Pacific partners is a timely response to China’s assertiveness along the LAC. Beijing’s objections ring hollow as it ignores India’s security concerns while continuing to arm and abet Pakistan. However, stronger cooperation in defence, technology and maritime security is crucial to uphold a free and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Since no country can contain China’s expansionist designs alone, India, Japan, Australia and ASEAN nations must forge a united front, deepen strategic cooperation and collectively deter Chinese hegemony to ensure lasting regional stability.

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Chanchal S Mann, Una

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China cannot subdue India

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Refer to ‘India’s Eastward pivot irks China’; every nation has the freedom to take appropriate measures for its own benefit, provided they do not adversely affect other nations. If India is strengthening its strategic relations with East Asian countries, why should China object? China keeps doing what it deems fit for itself, without even paying heed to a superpower like the US. India certainly occupies a strategic place in the geopolitical framework of the region, which none of the so-called strong nations can afford to ignore. By supporting India’s immediate neighbours, China should not believe that it can subdue India.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

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Rivers are living assets

Refer to ‘China’s hydel project bodes ill for India’; Medog is not just a power project; it is a strategic and humanitarian issue. India must build a strong, evidence-based diplomatic case supported by data and facts. We should engage riparian nations and raise the issue at multilateral forums like the UN. Simultaneously, India must invest in real-time monitoring and early warning systems on the Brahmaputra. Treating rivers as living assets, not political bargaining chips, is the only way forward.

V Subramanian, Madurai

Religious overtones

Apropos of ‘What makes Satluj so special’; the movie is not a mode of entertainment to generate revenues for the filmmakers. It is a recollection of memories by those who lost their loved ones during militancy days in Punjab. It depicts emotions attached to the killings of innocent people. Many people lost their lives in police encounters or at the hands of militants. The movie should be viewed as an issue brought before the audience with an effort to present the poignancy of those times. The film should not be turned into a religious, political or state agenda to trigger violence or communalism.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Hydrogen train a good beginning

Apropos of ‘Haryana powers hydrogen rail revolution’; the step has ushered in development, new infrastructure and indigenous technology. The hydrogen train is a step towards the fulfilment of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. A hydrogen train runs on electricity generated by hydrogen fuel cells instead of using diesel or overhead electric wires. The hydrogen train is completely environment-friendly as water vapour is the only byproduct of this process.

Himanshu Goyal, Kaithal

Conduct poll exercise sincerely

The stated purpose of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is removing names of deceased, duplicate, permanently shifted and ineligible voters while ensuring that every eligible citizen is included. The Supreme Court has also recognised the Election Commission’s authority to undertake such a revision. The process must be implemented with utmost transparency, fairness and strict adherence to constitutional and statutory safeguards. It should be ensured that no eligible elector is omitted or disenfranchised due to procedural deficiencies, administrative lapses or inadequate verification mechanisms.

Amarjit Singh, by mail