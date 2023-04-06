 Counterpoise China : The Tribune India

Counterpoise China



Apropos of ‘China at it again’; China’s real aim is to spread misinformation about its unfounded claim to our territory. Coupled with the recent parleys of Bhutan with China on Doklam, this is a cause for concern. China is emboldened vis-a-vis India due to the recent heft gained by it in the wake of the Saudi Arabia-Iran truce brokered by it. Growing relationship with Russia gives it added strength. It is emerging as a natural leader of the Global South, surpassing India. India should unleash a diplomatic blitzkrieg the world over, highlighting China’s unsavoury moves, violating the sovereignty and integrity of our territory. We must revive our position at BRICS to counterpoise China.

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Keeping the pot boiling

In a bid to bolster its claim, China has again irked India by renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has often stated that it wants to strengthen ties with India, whereas India has insisted on resolving border disputes to maintain the narrative. China’s expansionist policy is posing a threat to the world order as it is indulging in conflicts with many countries. Despite many rounds of talks between the two countries, political relations are yet to move forward. The government must probe the reasons behind Beijing’s latest move and the motivation for its persistent aggression; otherwise it will be hard to prepare for the future course of action.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Education not priority

Refer to ‘Vacancies in top institutes’; it is a sorry state of affairs. So many vacant positions reflect the priority being given to education. For effective functioning of educational institutions, they need to be empowered, not curtailed. In many cases, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the number of teachers is much more than enrolled students, which is a wastage of resources. The government must fine-tune the availability of funds in allocation in the field of education at all levels. IITs, IIMs, NITs, etc., are among the top brands globally. Immediate efforts must be made to streamline their working.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Will weaken foundation

It is a matter of grave concern that there are a huge number of vacancies in top educational institutes (‘Vacancies in top institutes’). This is the position when there is no dearth of competent persons to be appointed. It is unfortunate that even after Parliament has been informed about these vacancies, nothing is being done about it. This will only weaken our existing foundation.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Mughal history vital

Refer to ‘Chapters on Mughals dropped, NCERT says burden cut’; NCERT has revised Class XII history curriculum. History helps us understand how events in the past made things the way they are today. How a country is today depends a lot on its history. Therefore, it is pertinent that students are taught history in its correct perspective without changing or removing parts of it. Instead of removing the entire Mughal history from the curriculum, it would have been better to highlight all the good as well as bad things done by them. Removing it from the textbooks amounts to depriving future generations of learning the truth about the Mughals.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Toxic politics

Apropos of ‘The age of toxic politics’; under the current political system, those who dare criticise the supreme leader of the ruling party are labelled as anti-national conspirators. You are liable to be jailed if your critical reflections ‘hurt’ the sentiments of hyper-nationalists. Political opponents are also not allowed to articulate dissenting views. Toxic politics draws strength from noisy and abusive political discourse, buttressed by loud-mouthed TV anchors, propaganda machinery of the government and social media. What kind of treatment is meted out to vocal political dissidents is illustrated by the ignominy Rahul Gandhi had to face with the loss of his Lok Sabha membership. Whatever little amount of critical thinking and critical articulation of views is being tolerated will also vanish in the days to come.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Eradicate hunger

There must be some serious flaws in both legislation as well as in the intentions of our legislatures that India still ranks 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index. Despite this poor ranking, our politicians would hardly mull seriously over this most basic need of people and would rather waste time and the hard-earned money of taxpayers in Parliament to either cast aspersions on each other or on trivial matters. Leaving their personal interest aside, if all politicians fail to come on a uniform platform to eradicate hunger, one wonders how they would offset other grave problems occurring at multiple levels in our nation.

Radhika Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4
Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

7
Delhi

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

8
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

9
Nation

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties' petition against 'misuse' of CBI, ED against political rivals

10
Nation

Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Accused Hardial’s quizzing leads to recovery of over 2-kg heroin

Turning love for cars into her calling

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

UP man held for extortion bid

Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

Gangster ‘Boxer’ in 8-day custody of Delhi Police

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Send crop damage reports on time: Revenue Minister

As Sushil Rinku joins AAP, Congress tries to keep its Jalandhar West flock intact

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Child care institution in Nawanshahr soon

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

MC chief, AAP MLA inspect ongoing works

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister

Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder

2 TIET students hurt in attack by outsider

1-day seminar on National Education Policy organised