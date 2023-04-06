Apropos of ‘China at it again’; China’s real aim is to spread misinformation about its unfounded claim to our territory. Coupled with the recent parleys of Bhutan with China on Doklam, this is a cause for concern. China is emboldened vis-a-vis India due to the recent heft gained by it in the wake of the Saudi Arabia-Iran truce brokered by it. Growing relationship with Russia gives it added strength. It is emerging as a natural leader of the Global South, surpassing India. India should unleash a diplomatic blitzkrieg the world over, highlighting China’s unsavoury moves, violating the sovereignty and integrity of our territory. We must revive our position at BRICS to counterpoise China.

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Keeping the pot boiling

In a bid to bolster its claim, China has again irked India by renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has often stated that it wants to strengthen ties with India, whereas India has insisted on resolving border disputes to maintain the narrative. China’s expansionist policy is posing a threat to the world order as it is indulging in conflicts with many countries. Despite many rounds of talks between the two countries, political relations are yet to move forward. The government must probe the reasons behind Beijing’s latest move and the motivation for its persistent aggression; otherwise it will be hard to prepare for the future course of action.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Education not priority

Refer to ‘Vacancies in top institutes’; it is a sorry state of affairs. So many vacant positions reflect the priority being given to education. For effective functioning of educational institutions, they need to be empowered, not curtailed. In many cases, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the number of teachers is much more than enrolled students, which is a wastage of resources. The government must fine-tune the availability of funds in allocation in the field of education at all levels. IITs, IIMs, NITs, etc., are among the top brands globally. Immediate efforts must be made to streamline their working.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Will weaken foundation

It is a matter of grave concern that there are a huge number of vacancies in top educational institutes (‘Vacancies in top institutes’). This is the position when there is no dearth of competent persons to be appointed. It is unfortunate that even after Parliament has been informed about these vacancies, nothing is being done about it. This will only weaken our existing foundation.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Mughal history vital

Refer to ‘Chapters on Mughals dropped, NCERT says burden cut’; NCERT has revised Class XII history curriculum. History helps us understand how events in the past made things the way they are today. How a country is today depends a lot on its history. Therefore, it is pertinent that students are taught history in its correct perspective without changing or removing parts of it. Instead of removing the entire Mughal history from the curriculum, it would have been better to highlight all the good as well as bad things done by them. Removing it from the textbooks amounts to depriving future generations of learning the truth about the Mughals.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Toxic politics

Apropos of ‘The age of toxic politics’; under the current political system, those who dare criticise the supreme leader of the ruling party are labelled as anti-national conspirators. You are liable to be jailed if your critical reflections ‘hurt’ the sentiments of hyper-nationalists. Political opponents are also not allowed to articulate dissenting views. Toxic politics draws strength from noisy and abusive political discourse, buttressed by loud-mouthed TV anchors, propaganda machinery of the government and social media. What kind of treatment is meted out to vocal political dissidents is illustrated by the ignominy Rahul Gandhi had to face with the loss of his Lok Sabha membership. Whatever little amount of critical thinking and critical articulation of views is being tolerated will also vanish in the days to come.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Eradicate hunger

There must be some serious flaws in both legislation as well as in the intentions of our legislatures that India still ranks 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index. Despite this poor ranking, our politicians would hardly mull seriously over this most basic need of people and would rather waste time and the hard-earned money of taxpayers in Parliament to either cast aspersions on each other or on trivial matters. Leaving their personal interest aside, if all politicians fail to come on a uniform platform to eradicate hunger, one wonders how they would offset other grave problems occurring at multiple levels in our nation.

Radhika Sharma, by mail

