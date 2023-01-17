 Curb imports from China : The Tribune India

Curb imports from China



Apropos of ‘One-sided trade’; India’s export has significantly slipped and import from China has increased manifold. China is a hostile country that always keeps India on tenterhooks. Beijing still remains the largest source of critical imports for us. During the freedom movement, we had boycotted British products. Here, we are doing just the opposite — importing Chinese products and giving it economic advantage. Today’s wars are fought with economic angle. We have abysmally failed here. India, despite having demographic advantage, remains a poorly performing exporting country. We must, without losing time, boost our production in all fields.

BM Singh, Amritsar

OPS restoration

Apropos of ‘Recipe for bankruptcy’; reverting to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would, indeed, be disastrous for the financial health of the country. But why is it treated as a ‘recipe for financial bankruptcy’ in the case of government employees only? Our ministers get full pension. If the latter treat themselves as servants of the people, why don’t they give it up first? No editorial has been published criticising the OPS being given to our leaders. The strange thing is that those advocating the benefits of the National Pension System have been tasting the OPS ‘revdis’ for the past many years.

Tarun Sharma, Hamirpur

Pension matters

Pension is the only option which can guarantee a respectable life for the elderly. How can an employee, who dedicates his/her best years in government service, be left to fend for himself/herself after superannuation? Many pensioners help their children, who are either unemployed or underpaid due to faulty policies and the rush of job-seeking youth. Isn’t it an irony that an MLA, MP or a minister becomes eligible for a pension just after taking oath? They are not only getting multiple pensions, but also are enjoying many facilities after retirement at the cost of taxpayers. It is the government’s responsibility to give social security to the aged. Make the pension policy fair, transparent and logical, whether it is NPS or OPS.

Sadhna Saini, by mail

Financial crunch

With the restoration of the OPS, the newly elected Himachal Government has tried to fulfil its election promise. Despite a financial crunch, the new government is under pressure to re-notify the OPS. Keeping in view the social structure of the state, the need for financial security in the form of pension can be justified to some extent, but claiming it as a right is wrong. No employee union comes forward to lend a helping hand to generate the requisite revenue by adopting various innovations and checks and balances in their functions. It seems that no one is worried about the repayment of the huge debt.

Sunil Kumar Mahajan, by mail

Veterans’ welfare

Refer to ‘Rajnath inaugurates Shaurya Sthal’; on Veterans’ Day, the Defence Minister said the government was committed to the welfare of the veterans. The OROP arrears, which are to be paid from July 2019, have not been released yet. Is it not a welfare measure? PM Modi often says that it is his government that met the long-pending OROP demand. But why the delaying in arrears? After the Supreme Court’s intervention, the Centre has agreed to pay the arrears in four six-monthly instalments. Why not in lump sum? Over 3 lakh veterans have reportedly died and many more may die before receiving the benefit. Those above 80 years of age should be paid the arrears in one go.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

PU Vice-Chancellor

The resignation of Dr Raj Kumar from the Vice-Chancellorship of Panjab University is unfortunate, but this was inevitable. It was the first time in the history of this great university that a teacher from outside the university was appointed Vice-Chancellor. It is virtually impossible for an outsider to administer the university with more than 70 departments and a huge administrative setup. As per practice, in Panjab University, the seniormost professor used to be appointed VC, but in the present case, this was an aberration. This should be a lesson for the authorities for future appointments.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Appointment of VC

Of late, Panjab University seems to be in a mess. One hopes that the Chancellor of the university, being a former Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, will adhere strictly to the calendar and directives of the Central government endorsed by the Supreme Court as regards the appointment of VCs in India, so that the PU gets a suitable person who is able to uplift the academic standards of the university.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

