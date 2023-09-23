 Curb migration : The Tribune India

Curb migration



Refer to ‘India ups the ante’; Canada has been a popular destination for Indians for several years. Young immigrants bring energy, skills and a desire to build their future in Canada, and their contributions can have a long-lasting economic impact. The two governments should settle their disputes through diplomatic channels rather than indulging in one-upmanship. People from India have been migrating to other countries because of unemployment, poor health infrastructure and no social security. We need to improve the standard of living for citizens to reduce migration. We have been losing highly skilled individuals to developed nations due to the lack of employment opportunities and poor infrastructure.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Indo-Canadian ties

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegation that the Indian Government is involved in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has triggered a huge diplomatic row and sent relations between the two nations plummeting. Both have expelled each other’s diplomats and it is unclear how they will pull back from the brink. The dispute will adversely affect the lives of Indian students and people who are aspiring to migrate to Canada. The two nations have shared historically strong bonds, and the presence of a significant Indian diaspora in Canada has played a pivotal role in strengthening these ties. It is time Trudeau chose between his pro-Khalistan vote bank and Canada’s relationship with the world’s largest democracy.

Ishita Katoch, Chandigarh

Enhance transparency

Refer to ‘Recruitment scams’; technological advancements have led to new and more sophisticated ways of cheating in exams than a leak of question papers. Intense competition, irregular and unpredictable recruitment schedules, especially for government jobs, create a difficult environment for job-seekers. These challenges, along with a desire for stable employment, make some individuals commit fraud. The government must address these issues effectively to maintain the integrity of the recruitment process. The authorities should increase the number of chances that a candidate gets to appear in an exam.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Women’s Reservation Bill

The passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill is a historic and positive development for the country. It will promote gender equality and empower women in the political sphere. India’s citizens wishfully hope that the unanimity exhibited by the MPs, cutting across party lines in the new Parliament building may become a trend of sorts for passing other Bills pertaining to public welfare. While the aspiration for unanimous support on such Bills is commendable, it’s also important to recognise that robust debates, discussions and dissent are integral to a healthy democracy.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

EC’s welcome move

Refer to ‘Aadhaar not a must for electoral rolls: EC’; the Election Commission’s clarification that Aadhaar details are not mandatory for voter enrolment is a welcome move. This is a victory for democracy and individual rights, and it will ensure that no one is denied his/her right to vote simply because he/she does not have an Aadhaar number. It is important to remember that Aadhaar is a unique identification number and as such, it should be used with caution. Linking Aadhaar to voter registration could have led to mass surveillance and disenfranchisement of marginalised groups.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

British preserved ecology

Apropos of ‘Tunnels showcase the right vision’; the British deserve appreciation for preserving and caring for the ecology and natural environment while developing infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This reduced the risk of man-made disasters. Several disasters in recent years have been attributed to unplanned development. The authorities have realised the importance of sustainable infrastructure development too late. A cautious approach to future projects, with a focus on minimising the loss of nature and promoting sustainability, is imperative.

Saurabh Bhakri, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

6
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

7
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

8
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

9
Jalandhar

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

10
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

Will take part in war games alongside china

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha


Cities

View All

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Two arrested for extortion bid