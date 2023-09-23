Curb migration

Refer to ‘India ups the ante’; Canada has been a popular destination for Indians for several years. Young immigrants bring energy, skills and a desire to build their future in Canada, and their contributions can have a long-lasting economic impact. The two governments should settle their disputes through diplomatic channels rather than indulging in one-upmanship. People from India have been migrating to other countries because of unemployment, poor health infrastructure and no social security. We need to improve the standard of living for citizens to reduce migration. We have been losing highly skilled individuals to developed nations due to the lack of employment opportunities and poor infrastructure.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Indo-Canadian ties

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegation that the Indian Government is involved in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has triggered a huge diplomatic row and sent relations between the two nations plummeting. Both have expelled each other’s diplomats and it is unclear how they will pull back from the brink. The dispute will adversely affect the lives of Indian students and people who are aspiring to migrate to Canada. The two nations have shared historically strong bonds, and the presence of a significant Indian diaspora in Canada has played a pivotal role in strengthening these ties. It is time Trudeau chose between his pro-Khalistan vote bank and Canada’s relationship with the world’s largest democracy.

Ishita Katoch, Chandigarh

Enhance transparency

Refer to ‘Recruitment scams’; technological advancements have led to new and more sophisticated ways of cheating in exams than a leak of question papers. Intense competition, irregular and unpredictable recruitment schedules, especially for government jobs, create a difficult environment for job-seekers. These challenges, along with a desire for stable employment, make some individuals commit fraud. The government must address these issues effectively to maintain the integrity of the recruitment process. The authorities should increase the number of chances that a candidate gets to appear in an exam.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Women’s Reservation Bill

The passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill is a historic and positive development for the country. It will promote gender equality and empower women in the political sphere. India’s citizens wishfully hope that the unanimity exhibited by the MPs, cutting across party lines in the new Parliament building may become a trend of sorts for passing other Bills pertaining to public welfare. While the aspiration for unanimous support on such Bills is commendable, it’s also important to recognise that robust debates, discussions and dissent are integral to a healthy democracy.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

EC’s welcome move

Refer to ‘Aadhaar not a must for electoral rolls: EC’; the Election Commission’s clarification that Aadhaar details are not mandatory for voter enrolment is a welcome move. This is a victory for democracy and individual rights, and it will ensure that no one is denied his/her right to vote simply because he/she does not have an Aadhaar number. It is important to remember that Aadhaar is a unique identification number and as such, it should be used with caution. Linking Aadhaar to voter registration could have led to mass surveillance and disenfranchisement of marginalised groups.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

British preserved ecology

Apropos of ‘Tunnels showcase the right vision’; the British deserve appreciation for preserving and caring for the ecology and natural environment while developing infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This reduced the risk of man-made disasters. Several disasters in recent years have been attributed to unplanned development. The authorities have realised the importance of sustainable infrastructure development too late. A cautious approach to future projects, with a focus on minimising the loss of nature and promoting sustainability, is imperative.

Saurabh Bhakri, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada