Refer to ‘Chennai inundated’; it is unfortunate that Cyclone Michaung has caused a deluge on the eastern coast, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Normal life has been disrupted, and memories of the 2015 floods have resurfaced to haunt the residents. Extreme weather events, including urban flooding, are no longer rare occurrences. The Chennai tragedy underscores the dire need to address the glaring gaps in disaster mitigation. The Centre and the states must work in tandem to deal effectively with disasters.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

NCRB data eye-opener

Apropos of ‘Drug hotspots’; the NCRB data makes it obvious that the drug menace has spread its tentacles far beyond Punjab. The border state itself does not produce drugs or cultivate crops yielding psychotropic substances. However, being a border state poses a big challenge to Punjab. Tackling the drug problem requires a multi-pronged strategy, including strengthening border security and enhancing intelligence-sharing to combat cross-border drug smuggling. Enumerating possible measures is easy, but implementing them on the ground requires a strong political will, perpetual vigilance by the police and the BSF, and, of course, active assistance from the public. The NDPS Act should be strictly enforced to initiate legal action against drug peddlers and smugglers.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Congress has not lost all

On the surface, it appears that the Congress has faced significant losses in the recent Assembly elections. However, a closer examination of the results tells a different story. The Congress has managed to retain its vote share in the Hindi heartland. The key distinction lies in the agendas of the major political parties. While the BJP presented a clear and focused narrative, the Congress seemed to be in a state of confusion. The BJP operated under a centralised leadership, whereas the Congress relied more on its regional leaders. It is evident that, to counter the BJP effectively in the General Election, the Opposition needs to bring something substantial to the table that resonates with voters.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Tackling climate crisis

Refer to ‘India holds firm’; the resolution of 118 countries at the UN’s COP28 summit to phase out fossil fuels in response to the climate challenge is commendable. While PM Modi’s stand on climate justice is praiseworthy, his withdrawal from the commitment to triple renewable energy due to economic considerations has somewhat diminished India’s global standing. It is crucial for leaders to honour their commitments. However, it is equally important for affluent nations to provide financial and technological assistance to help poorer nations cope with climate change. The ‘loss and damage fund’, approved at COP28, could significantly contribute to collaborative efforts for addressing the climate crisis.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Restore women’s dignity

Refer to ‘Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women’; it’s a matter of grave concern that crimes against women are increasing in Delhi as well as Haryana. Whether it’s domestic violence, molestation or rape, women continue to be the victims of cruelty and injustice at the hands of a male-dominated society. What is even more shocking is the fact that the majority of these cases are not even reported. There is a vast disparity between the advancement of the nation and the prevailing status of women. The legal, social and economic framework of society needs to be strengthened with an emphasis on restoring the dignity and rights of women.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

A disciplined gentleman

Refer to ‘Sam Bahadur, a hero for the ages’; the saying ‘I know what I’m capable of; I am a soldier now, a warrior. I am someone to fear, not hunt’ epitomises the essence of Sam Manekshaw. Not just a hero, he stands out as the most daring and ingenious leader the Indian Army has known. His legacy extends beyond the military domain, inspiring not only soldiers but also the common man. A disciplined and professional officer, Manekshaw instilled fear in neighbouring countries through his strategic prowess. Remarkably, he never resorted to punishing his soldiers, recognising the demanding nature of their duties.

Suber Singh Parihar, Nadaun

