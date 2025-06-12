Dangerous precedent in Manipur

Refer to ‘Manipur crisis needs a rule-of-law reset’; the mess in the northeastern state is more than a law-and-order issue; it reflects deep-rooted failure of governance, lack of trust and inclusivity. The rise of indigenous militant groups and unaddressed socio-political anxieties have created a dangerous precedent. Resolving the crisis demands disarming armed factions, restoring judicial authority and addressing socio-economic inequality. The Central and state governments must collaborate to rebuild institutions, ensure justice to violence-hit families and foster reconciliation between indigenous tribal groups. Upholding democratic values is crucial for healing the wounds of people and breaking the cycle of violence.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Unresolved issues in Manipur

Apropos of ‘Manipur crisis needs a rule-of-law reset’; the problem in this tiny state underlines how unresolved issues and state neglect can erode the rule of law. A long-term solution must rest on connectivity and educational as well as cultural assimilation. Manipur lacks top-class infrastructure, like an international cricket stadium, a government-run educational institution like an IIT, IIM, AIIMS and a functional railway station. These measures can bring visibility, pride and a sense of belonging. President’s rule must not be prolonged; an elected government should be restored at the earliest.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

AAP eroding public faith

Apropos of ‘Probe income sources of all state legislators, says Jakhar’; there is widespread corruption among MLAs and their supporters in Punjab. Ironically, AAP came to power on the anti-corruption plank. The rot has undermined democratic processes, eroded public faith in government institutions and affected economic growth. Strengthening the legal framework, improving enforcement mechanisms, promoting transparency and accountability and raising public awareness will help combat corruption.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Safety important on trains

With reference to ‘Mumbai mishap’; commuting in Mumbai has become an ordeal. It is impossible for a salaried employee to buy or rent a place in the heart of the city or thereabouts. As a result, the middle class mostly resides on the outskirts and commutes long distances for work. Mishaps on railway tracks are nothing new, but this is said to be the first time that two trains running in opposite directions with commuters on footboards have brushed against each other. Bullet trains and other fancy trains should not be given priority over the safe and convenient transport lifeline of millions. The focus should be on making them more secure.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

No VIPs in God’s abode

During a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, I saw a separate queue for devotees who pay Rs 300 to Rs 1,500 to get a closer and instant darshan. The sheer volume of people, coupled with this system, makes it impossible for those who have not paid for the darshan to enter the temple. There should be no VIP culture or special privileges in places of worship; all individuals should be treated equally. This system is also prevalent in many other temples. The practice must be stopped and the government should take action against erring temple authorities.

Meenu Gupta, Ropar

Economic squeeze in Pakistan

The Pakistan Government has announced a $62-billion budget, cutting overall spending by less than 7 per cent amid a worsening economic crisis. Its national debt has soared to $269 billion — five times higher than a decade ago. Shockingly, the defence budget has been increased by 20 per cent. To fund military requirements, ordinary citizens are being squeezed, displaying a reverse Robin Hood effect. Senior military officers continue to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. Although the IMF has granted 25 loans to Pakistan since 1950, sadly, there has been no change on the ground.

RS Narula, Patiala