De-dollarisation a long haul

Apropos of ‘BRICS ticks the right boxes’; PM Modi was right in identifying two key industries — shipbuilding and semiconductors, alongside quantum technology, critical minerals and biotechnology, as key strategic sectors. The diplomatic euphoria over gradually reducing dependence on the US dollar may be another right tick, but this optimism would have to be tempered by economic realism. Not only is the US dollar the world’s predominant reserve currency, but America also continues to be the most important trading partner for several developing countries, including the BRICS economies. However, any initiative to reduce reliance on the dollar to prevent its weaponisation in the future is a welcome initiative.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

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BRICS beyond symbolism

Refer to ‘Delhi Declaration’; despite all the gains, if a declaration cannot name the aggressor in the Ukraine war, cannot blame Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack, and cannot take a clear stand against the US on the Iran war or Iranian strikes on the UAE, what is its strategic value beyond symbolism? PM Modi’s call to replace a “pyramid of privilege” with a “platform of partnership” is laudable, but collaboration rests on enforcement. Until BRICS develops mechanisms, it will remain a talk shop where diversity is only celebrated. India deserves credit for building consensus, but without implementation, it is unsustainable.

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Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Execution key to bloc’s success

With reference to ‘Delhi Declaration’; BRICS nations, including China, unanimously adopted the statement on zero tolerance for any form of terrorism. Iran and the UAE on the same platform is a positive measure. The Delhi Declaration delivers a clear message — oppose unilateral trade barriers, advance local currency settlement and cross-border payment interoperability, condemn cross-border terror and elevate the Global South as a leader in global governance. The real test now is implementation, ensuring BRICS initiatives on AI, financial risk and sustainable development promise a headstart.

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Bal Govind, Noida

Reduce data breaches

Apropos of ‘AI caution’; a clause of data encryption must be introduced and enforced strictly on all AI platforms. Combining strong encryption with careful data management can help users benefit from AI while reducing the risk of data breaches, unauthorised access and privacy violations. The administration must hold regular awareness drives especially on social media, as well as through security audits and software updates. Disciplinary and exemplary action in response to complaints about misuse of AI should be fast-tracked.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Info panel not retirees’ inn

Haryana’s Information Commission must be appointed through a transparent process, represent a broad range of expertise, and be judged by its independence, quality and efficiency. In every democracy, citizens are expected to trust public institutions. Such trust cannot be claimed; it must be built through clearly documented reasons and accountability. The Right to Information Act, 2005, gave ordinary Indians a practical means of examining how public power is exercised. The Haryana State Information Commission must not be perceived as a “retirees’ inn” or a reward for past services. It should command respect as an independent guardian of a democratic right. Restoring that confidence requires more than reassuring words. It needs appointments and institutional practices, which are open to public scrutiny.

Virendra Singh Malhan, Zirakpur

Boycott matches, not individuals

The women’s cricket team’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council chairperson from Pakistan, was unwarranted. If the Indian team has no objection to playing matches against Pakistan, then why refuse to accept the trophy from Naqvi? The BCCI wants to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds. If the cricket board wants to send a strong message to Pakistan, it should boycott the matches instead of making a spectacle of refusing to attend the trophy presentation ceremony. Sports bodies should be free of political agendas.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur