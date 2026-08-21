Debate not disorder in Parliament

Apropos of ‘India’s institutions are failing the people’; the functioning of Parliament has been deteriorating with each passing year. Frequent disruptions, adjournments and political confrontations are preventing meaningful debates and delaying important legislation. Parliament is the foundation of our democracy and elected representatives must respect its dignity and constitutional responsibilities. Healthy disagreements are essential, but they should be expressed through reasoned debate rather than disorder. The government and the Opposition must work together to ensure accountability, transparency and effective lawmaking.

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Chavi Vohra, Delhi

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Public money must serve people

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Refer to ‘Underused fund’; only about Rs 88 lakh has been spent out of nearly Rs 8,500 crore collected under the PM CARES Fund. This raises serious questions about the very purpose for which the fund was created. In the last few years, we have witnessed several instances where intervention was necessary — devastating floods, collapsing roofs of government schools, reports of poor quality mid-day meals, dilapidated roads, and many meritorious students forced to discontinue studies due to lack of financial support. These issues could have been addressed, at least partially, if funds were made available. Keeping such a huge amount unutilised while pressing problems remain unresolved defeats the purpose of the fund. Public money must serve the people.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

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Disruption or dialogue

Refer to ‘The perils of the Dimagi Naxal tag’; Naxal ideology is generally viewed in a negative light. Since Naxalvadis believe in coercion and violent means to achieve their socio-economic objectives and often believe in waging war against the State, no government worth the name could allow their nefarious activities and designs to succeed. Therefore, those siding with this ideology are looked down upon by the government as troublemakers. However, disruption is often chosen as a path to show the government in a poor light. Every form of dissent should not be considered a threat to national unity. While governments need to be more sensitive to pressing issues, protesters too must know that freedom of expression and the right to protest is not absolute.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Invest in public universities

With reference to ‘Challenges ahead as Punjab bets big on digital universities’; while traditional universities, which are based on regular student-teacher interaction, have largely failed to ensure quality learning outcomes and employability, an idea of a digital university surely faces a tough road ahead. The government’s increasing reliance on the private sector to offer education through digital platforms and its neglect of public universities shows its intent to shy away from investing in public higher education. This move is bound to raise equity concerns in the field of higher education.

Rohit Barach, Mohali

Treat digital varsities on a par

Refer to ‘Challenges ahead as Punjab bets big on digital universities’; the pertinent question is whether universities would recognise and employ the candidates who have completed higher education through digital universities. While giving jobs, the universities and colleges raise objections on the grounds that the syllabus is not the same and that the candidate has not pursued education in regular mode, even though the candidate has qualified exams like UGC-NET. The prime years of my professional life which should have been the most productive years, became years of immense struggle because of the above reasons. We need to create a system where equal opportunity is available to all.

Vijay Laxmi, Amritsar

Limits of propriety

Apropos of ‘CM says only Centre, not US, can address J&K’s concerns’; Omar Abdullah must be applauded for taking a stand that ‘issues concerning J&K have to be resolved by the Central government and not Washington’. He deliberately refrained from raising the issue of statehood during his meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Srinagar. Since his party assumed power in 2024, the chief minister has been maintaining cordial relations with the Centre. Even when he contradicts the views of the Central government, he ensures that the limits of propriety are not crossed.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail