Deepening India-France ties

Apropos of ‘Macron at R-Day’; over the years, France has become one of India’s closest partners in the war against terrorism. While dealing with France, India does not carry the colonial baggage that persists in the case of Britain. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. The scheduled visit of French President Emmanuel Macron as the Republic Day chief guest is another proof of the deepening relationship between the two countries.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Technology and justice delivery

Refer to ‘SC shows the way’; justice remains a privilege for a few and not a right guaranteed to every person. Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court’s success in leveraging technology for streamlining case management sets a precedent. Courts at all levels of the judiciary need to replicate this initiative. The recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita has similar objectives. It aims to further the use of inclusive technology for investigations, FIR registration, summons and trials.

Shaswat Jena, Ghaziabad

Depoliticise sports

Refer to ‘In control of ex-officials: Govt suspends new WFI’; Indian sports bodies have always been managed by the ruling dispensation. Politicians run them as if they were their fiefdom. From the election of office-bearers to the selection of players, there is favouritism at play; dissent is curbed with an iron fist. Amid all this, the sport is the loser. Many promising careers have been ruined by this system, which needs an immediate overhaul. Let professionals or former players manage sports bodies. This will go a long way in making India a sporting superpower.

Sachin Kaushal, Patiala

Welcome step by ministry

Refer to ‘In control of ex-officials: Govt suspends new WFI’; it is a welcome decision by the Sports Ministry to suspend the newly elected executives of the WFI, headed by Sanjay Singh. He is a known loyalist of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is in the dock over sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers. The election result in favour of a Brij Bhushan aide shocked top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, who decided to hang up her boots. That, perhaps, stirred the conscience of the ministry and on finding that the newly elected president was working under the influence and control of former office-bearers, it suspended the new WFI team. With this action, the beleaguered and disheartened world-class wrestlers may see the light at the end of tunnel.

MD SHARMA, Shimla

Surveillance and privacy

Apropos of ‘Strike a balance between surveillance and privacy’; developments in the field of artificial intelligence are laying the groundwork for surveillance capabilities of a magnitude like never before. Surveillance should be understood not only in terms of laws and regulations but also from moral and ethical perspectives. Not everything that is legal is morally desirable in society and we, therefore, need to understand various implications of digital development. The newly passed Telecom Bill must have adequate safeguards to prevent misuse.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Misuse of drones

Apropos of ‘2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea’; to protect ships from drone attacks in conflict zones, there is a need to enhance advanced radar and surveillance systems that can detect and track drones in the vicinity of the vessels. This can help in early detection of potential threats. We must deploy anti-drone systems that can disrupt or disable the operation of unauthorised drones. These include radio frequency jammers, laser-based systems or even net-based apparatus to physically capture the drone. There is also a need to develop and enforce strict regulations and laws regarding the operation of drones in conflict zones. Their misuse poses a threat to the defence forces and governments.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

