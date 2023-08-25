Refer to ‘The lunar leap’; we are proud of our scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for creating history by making India the first country to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon. This defining moment, however, does not undermine the flights of Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan. After Independence, the country’s leaders recognised the importance of building a strong foundation in education, science and technology. As a result, several premium educational and scientific research institutes were set up. Our policymakers should ensure that progress and advancements in various fields benefit the entire population.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Moon mission

India created history as the Ch-3’s lander ‘Vikram’ touched down on the moon’s south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on that part of the moon. This significant accomplishment underscores the increasing accessibility of space and showcases India’s unwavering determination and persistence in accomplishing challenging space missions. The credit for this achievement goes to ISRO and its scientists; their hard work and cooperation of the Union Government led by PM Modi have resulted in our country achieving such a great feat on Wednesday.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Well done, ISRO

India has become the first nation to reach the south pole of the moon after its Chandrayaan-3 probe successfully landed as planned. The ISRO has made significant technological and scientific advancements over the years, which have bolstered confidence in the country’s ability to undertake ambitious space missions like Gaganyaan, India’s human space flight programme. The continuous advancements in space research through indigenisation have helped India join the elite group including the US, China and Russia. All scientists, engineers and organisations involved in the entire operation deserve utmost appreciation and recognition. Well done, ISRO!

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Ragging is a social menace

Refer to ‘Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence’; ragging is a social menace. Today, one can see growing desperation among the students and the trend is reflected in their talking, thinking, writing, voting, discussions and relations with each other. The entire edifice of social relationships is in jeopardy. Behavioural predictability has declined and a sense of insecurity has been generated. The commercialisation of education reinforces existing inequalities and creates new disparities.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Himalayan blunder

Apropos of ‘Himalayan challenge’; the Himalayas have been our protectors from invasions for ages, but we have failed to pay back the debt. On the contrary, we have violated the mountains in the name of development and tourism. The current disaster in Himachal Pradesh is of our own making. If we protect the hills and forests, they, in turn, will protect us. Let us not commit a Himalayan blunder any more. Let us put a stop to reckless construction, mindless widening of roads, unscientific hydel projects and, above all, endless greed of the politicians — else be prepared for a worse disaster next monsoon.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (RETD), Jalandhar

Threat to people’s safety

Refer to ‘22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI’; this is a serious threat to the safety and livelihood of the people living in the vicinity of the reservoir, as well as to the integrity and functionality of the dam. The GSI report has identified several factors that make the slopes unstable, such as oversaturation of debris, poor rock mass conditions, unplanned excavation and alteration of natural slopes for agriculture. These factors can be exacerbated by heavy rainfall, earthquakes or reservoir-induced seismicity, which are common in this region. The Bhakra reservoir is not only a vital source of water and power for millions of people, it is also a symbol of national pride and achievement.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

