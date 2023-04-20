Definition of marriage

One is amused to go through the discussion on same-sex marriage going on in the Supreme Court. Marriage is possibly the most important institution that has ever existed in human society. Though the advocates of the contesting parties and the presiding judges (in their casual remarks) are trying to forward different constructions on the term ‘marriage’ to include in it same-sex marriages, yet it cannot be denied that down the ages, society has understood the union between a natural male and a natural female as marriage, the main purpose of the union being procreation to ensure the continuance of the human race. Let humans enjoy the natural gift of marriage as ordained by nature, rather than obfuscating its very concept. Marriages are made in heaven, though sometimes defaced or distorted in courts.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Unnatural bond

Reference to ‘Same-sex marriage: won’t get into personal laws, says SC’; same-sex marriage is against the principles of srishti’s creation, unnatural, absurd and anti-social. Religious books do not mention it. Same-sex marriage does not help in procreation. It is surprising why the government as well as the Supreme Court are entertaining this issue and linking it to fundamental rights, personal laws and the Special Marriage Act, etc. Same-sex marriages are abnormal and need psychological treatment.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Jail corrupt officers

It is for the first time that such a senior police officer has been dismissed from service (‘AIG Raj Jit sacked over drug mafia links’). The credit goes to the ruling party and the DGP for taking strict action in the case. Such corrupt officers with a criminal mindset do not deserve any leniency and if found guilty, they should be awarded the strictest punishment for ruining so many families. It has been established that the police and politicians are behind the drug menace in Punjab. The Punjab government must weed out all elements responsible for heinous crimes and set an example by putting them behind bars.

Col GS Bhullar (retd), Jalandhar

Reform NMC

Reference to the news report ‘Varsity inspection takes lid off made-up records at Chintpurni Medical College’; the working of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been in question for a few years now. I have been seeking an inquiry from the Centre, NMC, Punjab Medical Council and the Punjab government into illegal and unethical practices being adopted by a private medical college for the past five years, but unfortunately, no action has been initiated by any agency in spite of written complaints. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences must be complimented for coming out with this courageous report, contradicting the NMC’s favourable report. The authorities concerned should take notice of the report and reform the NMC to save the careers of thousands of medical students studying in such substandard colleges.

Vitull K Gupta, by mail

Golden Temple row

Apropos of ‘Row as woman denied entry into Golden Temple’; undoubtedly, the sewadar’s behaviour could have been better. The SGPC must give necessary training to the sewadars to be more polite and courteous to visitors, particularly those who are not from Punjab and may not be aware of the norms of the holy place. Painting the Tricolour or having any other tattoo on the face is okay while visiting the Wagah border or watching a match. However, we can’t paint our faces and go to workplaces or schools where there is a specified dress code. It is also expected from the visitors to maintain the required decorum while visiting not only the Golden Temple, but any religious place.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

India must mediate

Apropos of the article ‘Press the play button’; despite being in a commanding position in the world, India has been a mute spectator to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war rather than being a proactive player in resolving the crisis. PM Modi’s pontification to Russia that ‘this is not an era of war’ doesn’t contain the persuasive force to induce Russia to cease the war. India needs to demonstrate the kind of statesmanship it demonstrated in resolving the Korean War, earning plaudits from the international community. As the G20 President, it is all the more important for India to take the initiative to bring the two warring nations to the negotiating table. The war must be brought to an end under the stewardship of India.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

