Delhi services Bill

Apropos of ‘LS clears Bill on Delhi services’; the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will strike at the heart of a representative government in Delhi. It will undermine the fundamental promise of electoral democracy, the federal spirit of the Constitution as well as the SC verdict. The Delhi CM would be overruled by bureaucrats appointed by the Centre. Regional parties such as the BJD and YSRCP, which are backing the Bill, must remember that if the Centre can make the elected government of Delhi bow to the bureaucracy, it can do so elsewhere too. Those supporting the Bill must reflect on its implications, and review their position before it comes up in the Rajya Sabha, where it’s likely to sail through if they support it.

SK Singh, by mail

Nuh village shows the way

Refer to ‘Nuh love: Muslims guard village temple, friends meet’; a well-planned conspiracy to spread mistrust and hatred between Hindus and Muslims failed in Ghasera village of Nuh because both Hindu and Muslim natives of the village support each other. They say the Nuh riots were nothing but a political conspiracy to garner votes ahead of the 2024 General Election. A village has acted as a beacon of hope and inspired others to come together and work towards the common goal of peaceful coexistence. Individuals who promote unity, tolerance and understanding across religious lines play a crucial role in countering the divisive and harmful effects of hate, intolerance and mistrust propagated by some politicians.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Ensure passengers’ safety

The recent firing incident aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai train sent shockwaves across the country. Sending the accused Railway Protection Force constable to police custody till August 7 is a step towards justice, but the incident brings to light crucial issues that demand urgent attention. Firstly, it raises questions about the security measures in place within the railway system. Ensuring the safety and security of passengers and staff should be the top priority for any public transport system. Secondly, it is essential to investigate and address the root causes of violent behaviour among law enforcement officers. Providing mental health support to personnel is crucial for promoting responsible behaviour.

Md Maimul Safui, Howrah

Soldiers’ welfare

Refer to ‘Stressed-out troops’; the paramilitary forces as well as defence personnel work in very stressful conditions. The dedication and sacrifice of soldiers for the sake of their country’s security are unparalleled. When it comes to defending the nation, soldiers willingly put their lives on the line without hesitation. Taking care of the welfare of our soldiers is of paramount importance. As civilians, we enjoy comfort and security in our daily lives because of their sacrifices and efforts. Therefore, it is our duty as a society to reciprocate their dedication by ensuring their well-being and welfare.

Suber Singh Parihar, Nadaun

For quality and humanity

Refer to ‘Course correction’; adopting Good Manufacturing Practices is critical for pharmaceutical firms to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of their products. Merely having regulations in place may not be enough to prevent malpractices arising from human greed. Effective implementation of these regulations is pivotal to ensure that pharmaceutical firms adhere to the required standards and maintain the highest level of integrity. The issue of providing quality pharmaceuticals goes beyond just preserving reputation and commercial success. It is a matter of humanity and public health.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Another angle to Manipur violence

Refer to ‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7’; there is an angle to the Manipur violence that seems to have been missed. There is large-scale poppy cultivation in Manipur. The CM has reportedly taken stern action against drug lords and got poppy cultivated on thousands of acres destroyed, much to their disliking. They have recruited women to lead the protests and confront the police. The drug lords, some of them reportedly operating from Myanmar, may have had a hand even in the Manipur viral video case as they want to defame the police and the administration.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Democracy

