Delimitation weakening democracy

The renewed discussions around delimitation are not just administrative, they are deeply political and unsettling for commoners. While the delimitation exercise is meant to ensure equal representation, its timing and potential consequences raise serious concerns about fairness and intent. At its core, the three Bills should strengthen democracy, but the proposed changes risk doing the opposite. Representation in Parliament directly influences policy-making and resource allocation. Instead of fostering unity, such moves risk deepening regional disparities and mistrust between states. Delimitation must not become a tool that rewards demographic expansion at the cost of equitable governance. A more balanced approach should be seriously considered by the Centre. Otherwise, this exercise could weaken the very democratic fabric it aims to strengthen.

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Baani Bhabha, Ambala

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Unbalancing level playing field

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Refer to ‘Delimitation discord’; the linking of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 to delimitation and consequent enhancement of seats in Parliament as well as State Assemblies appears to be a political ploy. The question of delimitation has far wider consequences for the country’s polity and federal structure. All political parties, though unanimous on 33% quota for women, are apprehensive that the delimitation exercise will disturb the level playing field for them. Will the social benefits accruing from increasing the number of MPs and MLAs outweigh the expenses incurred on their sustenance? Obviously not.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Old Census, new numbers

Refer to ‘Bigger Lok Sabha, even bigger questions’; the Centre using 2011 Census data for the delimitation exercise will be a futile effort. More infrastructure, salaries, perks and pensions for the new MPs and MLAs will be a costly affair, not to forget the disbursement of additional MPLADS fund. According to 2024 data, 46 per cent of the elected MPs have criminal cases against them and 93% are crorepatis. The taxpayers’ money is going to a system that just voted itself a 24 per cent hike in salaries recently. The additional burden of the increased number of legislators will again fall on the common man.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Quota based on current LS strength

Refer to ‘Delimitation discord’; there seems to be more of politics at play, than the intent to empower women. The quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies should be implemented within the existing strength of 543 seats and not by adding additional numbers. Besides, making 15-year-old Census data as the basis of delimitation of areas is a foolish idea. Furthermore, the Bills tend to widen the north-south divide.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Trump desperate to end conflict

With reference to ‘War close to over: Trump as Munir reaches Tehran to push mediation’; it is certain that Trump is desperate to end the West Asia conflict and also wants to recover the huge losses suffered. To put pressure on Tehran, Trump has enforced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and sent his favourite Field Marshal to Tehran to negotiate. As in Venezuela, Trump wants control over Iranian oil and to be an economic partner in the reconstruction process after the war. Asim Munir is in dire need of dollars, and Trump will make the most of it.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Fix responsibility for bad roads

Refer to ‘8 Punjab pilgrims killed on way home after Baisakhi obeisance’; poor maintenance of countryside roads often causes accidents. The devotees losing their lives is not destiny, nor is it nature’s fault, but a consequence of turning a blind eye to deep potholes on busy roads by the authorities concerned, despite repeated complaints by the villagers. Responsibility must be fixed by the state government for the deadly mishap.

Ashok Kumar, by mail