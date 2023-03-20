 Democracy is the loser : The Tribune India

Democracy is the loser



Apropos of ‘Minorities & democracy deficit’ (Nous Indica); why single out minorities vis-a-vis democracy deficit that is tangible across the political spectrum, with divisions, subdivisions and sections galore even in a minority? Our democracy should aim at people-centric polity sans discrimination, but it has been hijacked by dirty vote-bank politics that thrives on dividing people on the basis of caste, region or religion. Sadly, our democracy is the loser with the dwindling fortunes of the only pan-India Opposition party, the Congress, where talent and merit continue to be eclipsed. The BJP’s inclusivity, or the lack of it, has only been reactionary. Yet, the majority mandate at the hustings puts the onus on the ruling dispensation for ensuring welfare, development and justice for all and appeasement of none — not even the minorities.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

What is Rahul’s vision?

Apropos of ‘Minorities & democracy deficit’ (Nous Indica); while making his speech in London, Rahul could have used the opportunity to highlight the broad framework of his own political vision and philosophy on how to revamp Indian agriculture, industry, education, health and provide jobs to millions of Indian youths, instead of spending most of his time talking about PM Modi’s style of functioning. The Congress does not have a grassroots-level ideologically cohesive cadre. Many a time, its top brass and state-level leaders are not on the same page on issues of national importance. No single party can monopolise power for long in a multi-lingual and multi-ethnic country like India. If the masses can vote the Congress out of power, they can vote the BJP out, too. But at present, a weak Congress and a divided Opposition seem to pose no serious challenge to the BJP.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Let them speak

It is unfortunate that the proceedings in Parliament were muted for several minutes last week. It is also rare that the ruling party has not allowed Parliament to function for a few days. Being a four-time MP, Rahul has every right to speak in Parliament and give a clarification on the allegations levelled against him. He had aired the same grievance during his UK visit that he and other Opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in Parliament and that their mikes were muted. A new trend has emerged over the last nine years that whenever someone opposes or criticises the government, he/she is branded as ‘deshdrohi’. Why is there silence on the Adani scam? The government should answer the questions raised in Parliament and come clean on the issue. What is the problem in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee? There have been many instances in the past when probes were conducted by JPCs. In a democracy, people have the right to know the truth.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Rajasthan districts

Reference to ‘In poll year, Rajasthan CM announces creation of 19 new dists, 3 divisions’; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in a habit of issuing statements without considering their impact on the state exchequer. Perhaps he is not aware of the huge expenditure involved in the creation of so many new districts and divisions. He did not create even a single district during his last two tenures. The CM should seek solid advice on this vital issue.

vijaya sharma, by mail

River water cess

Refer to the news report ‘HP water cess on hydropower generation...’; the flow of rivers is a natural process, from high to low-lying areas. Punjab should not pay the cess. Can Himachal Pradesh stop the natural flow of rivers towards Punjab? How can it have property rights over water flowing in its territory? Punjab should also impose a levy on all Himachal vehicles entering the state, considering the entry tax being collected by HP over the past many years.

Tarwinder Cheema, Chandigarh

State funds

Every successive government in a state decries the hefty loans taken by its predecessor and babus have to justify the stand of the government of the day. The fact remains that in a state like Himachal Pradesh, where expenditure outmatches revenue, the government has to resort to market borrowings. It is vital to plough these borrowings into productive assets. The HP budget reflects that 13 out of 23 PSUs are suffering losses worth over Rs 4,900 crore. The government has been contemplating to reduce the number of PSUs by way of a merger, but these should be disbanded. What is the need of boards and corporations when government departments exist to deal with the subjects? Further, we need to enhance our own sources of income. Hydel power, horticulture and tourism, if fully exploited, can redress the state’s financial woes.

KR Bharti, Shimla

[email protected]Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to:

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march