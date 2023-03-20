Apropos of ‘Minorities & democracy deficit’ (Nous Indica); why single out minorities vis-a-vis democracy deficit that is tangible across the political spectrum, with divisions, subdivisions and sections galore even in a minority? Our democracy should aim at people-centric polity sans discrimination, but it has been hijacked by dirty vote-bank politics that thrives on dividing people on the basis of caste, region or religion. Sadly, our democracy is the loser with the dwindling fortunes of the only pan-India Opposition party, the Congress, where talent and merit continue to be eclipsed. The BJP’s inclusivity, or the lack of it, has only been reactionary. Yet, the majority mandate at the hustings puts the onus on the ruling dispensation for ensuring welfare, development and justice for all and appeasement of none — not even the minorities.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

What is Rahul’s vision?

Apropos of ‘Minorities & democracy deficit’ (Nous Indica); while making his speech in London, Rahul could have used the opportunity to highlight the broad framework of his own political vision and philosophy on how to revamp Indian agriculture, industry, education, health and provide jobs to millions of Indian youths, instead of spending most of his time talking about PM Modi’s style of functioning. The Congress does not have a grassroots-level ideologically cohesive cadre. Many a time, its top brass and state-level leaders are not on the same page on issues of national importance. No single party can monopolise power for long in a multi-lingual and multi-ethnic country like India. If the masses can vote the Congress out of power, they can vote the BJP out, too. But at present, a weak Congress and a divided Opposition seem to pose no serious challenge to the BJP.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Let them speak

It is unfortunate that the proceedings in Parliament were muted for several minutes last week. It is also rare that the ruling party has not allowed Parliament to function for a few days. Being a four-time MP, Rahul has every right to speak in Parliament and give a clarification on the allegations levelled against him. He had aired the same grievance during his UK visit that he and other Opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in Parliament and that their mikes were muted. A new trend has emerged over the last nine years that whenever someone opposes or criticises the government, he/she is branded as ‘deshdrohi’. Why is there silence on the Adani scam? The government should answer the questions raised in Parliament and come clean on the issue. What is the problem in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee? There have been many instances in the past when probes were conducted by JPCs. In a democracy, people have the right to know the truth.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Rajasthan districts

Reference to ‘In poll year, Rajasthan CM announces creation of 19 new dists, 3 divisions’; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in a habit of issuing statements without considering their impact on the state exchequer. Perhaps he is not aware of the huge expenditure involved in the creation of so many new districts and divisions. He did not create even a single district during his last two tenures. The CM should seek solid advice on this vital issue.

vijaya sharma, by mail

River water cess

Refer to the news report ‘HP water cess on hydropower generation...’; the flow of rivers is a natural process, from high to low-lying areas. Punjab should not pay the cess. Can Himachal Pradesh stop the natural flow of rivers towards Punjab? How can it have property rights over water flowing in its territory? Punjab should also impose a levy on all Himachal vehicles entering the state, considering the entry tax being collected by HP over the past many years.

Tarwinder Cheema, Chandigarh

State funds

Every successive government in a state decries the hefty loans taken by its predecessor and babus have to justify the stand of the government of the day. The fact remains that in a state like Himachal Pradesh, where expenditure outmatches revenue, the government has to resort to market borrowings. It is vital to plough these borrowings into productive assets. The HP budget reflects that 13 out of 23 PSUs are suffering losses worth over Rs 4,900 crore. The government has been contemplating to reduce the number of PSUs by way of a merger, but these should be disbanded. What is the need of boards and corporations when government departments exist to deal with the subjects? Further, we need to enhance our own sources of income. Hydel power, horticulture and tourism, if fully exploited, can redress the state’s financial woes.

KR Bharti, Shimla

[email protected]Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: