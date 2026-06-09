Democratic conscience is alive

Refer to ‘Unlike Anna Hazare protest, CJP is about opportunity’; the larger issue is the continuation of governance failures that remain inadequately addressed. In any democracy, every wrong must be opposed, irrespective of who governs. The CJP’s rise exposes the inability of the opposition to effectively articulate public grievances or to build a potent movement around them. When institutional opposition fails, public anger inevitably finds alternative channels. The message is clear: people want remedies, not rhetoric. The CJP demonstrates that the democratic conscience remains alive and ignored grievances can eventually challenge even the strongest regimes.

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Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

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Youth want a fair chance

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With reference to ‘Unlike Anna Hazare protest, CJP is about opportunity’; the movement appears to have gained momentum after the remarks of the Chief Justice regarding some sections of youth who seek shortcuts rather than hard work and, in the process, end up burdening the system. However, the frustration of educated and qualified young people cannot be dismissed. Their concerns have logic and merit. Every government has a responsibility to create adequate employment opportunities so that the youth can earn their livelihoods with dignity. They are not seeking a favour; they simply want a fair chance to support themselves and their families. Employment is not merely about income; it is about self-respect, independence and the ability to live a dignified life.

Harish Monga, Ferozepur

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Affordable LPG a vital yardstick

Apropos of ‘Economic challenge’; the true test of economic policy is not how LPG prices compare globally, but whether every family can afford clean cooking fuel. LPG is not a luxury; it is a basic necessity that determines health, nutrition and quality of life. For millions of poor and working-class households, even small price increases can force families to cut down on other vital expenses. Economic growth has little meaning if basic essentials remain beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. Ensuring the availability, affordability and accessibility of LPG for all is a fundamental responsibility of a welfare-oriented democracy.

K Kumar, Panchkula

White Paper on LPG rate hike

The Petroleum Ministry conveniently took shelter behind the claim that the price of domestic LPG in India still happens to be lower than in its neighbouring countries. The fact remains that the most ordinary Indian mortals continue to bear the burden of a second successive hike aggregating to around Rs 89. As economics has now virtually taken over the Centre’s election-centric politics, the hike has become inevitable. That apart, it should be incumbent on the government to issue a White Paper to substantiate its self-serving claim that the oil marketing companies are still losing Rs 700 per domestic cylinder.

SK Gupta, by mail

Protect citizens from price shocks

Apropos of ‘Economic challenge’; India has its own strengths. Strong local demand, solid infrastructure and a growing digital market give hope. Yet rising crude lifts the import bill and weakens the rupee. The RBI’s push for foreign funds helps stability, but growth needs more. We must shield homes from price shocks while protecting jobs. That calls for fiscal care, targeted help for the poor, faster clearances and reforms that cut energy risk. Balance, not slogans, will protect citizens and sustain growth.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

Care for old artefacts

Apropos of ‘Punjab MLA hostel heritage sold in US; Speaker vows probe’; auctioning of heritage furniture is a regular feature. The Punjab and Haryana Assemblies once operated from the present-day Home Science College in Chandigarh. After shifting to the current premises, I remember that legislators’ seats with leather upholstery kept lying in the open for a long period. These were later accommodated in classrooms of Government College for Men. The lecture halls of government colleges and Panjab University have heritage benches. We don’t care for the artefacts when they are in our possession, but a hue and cry is raised after we lose them in any auction.

VK Anand, Chandigarh