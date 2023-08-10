 Demolition drive : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Nuh demolitions’; the Punjab and Haryana High Court has shown a mirror to the Haryana Government. It is not appropriate for a Chief Minister to unilaterally take on the role of a judge and order actions that involve forced displacement, bulldozing houses or ‘ethnic cleansing’. Instead, any allegation of wrongdoing, violence or crime should be thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies. If evidence suggests criminal culpability, the legal process should be followed. In a democracy, the rule of law is a fundamental principle that ensures equal treatment and protection of individual rights, regardless of one’s community, ethnicity or any other characteristic.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

No-trust debate

Refer to ‘Sparks fly during no-trust debate, Oppn questions Modi’s silence on Manipur’; meaningful debates in Parliament are essential for a vibrant democracy. Such debates play a crucial role in shaping policies, addressing challenges and ensuring the well-being of the nation. Unfortunately, many participants prioritise political grandstanding over substantive discourse. Some resort to populist rhetoric and emotional appeals to connect with their voter base and gain public support. The first participant who spoke against the no-trust motion said little about Manipur and preferred to shower praise on the PM, besides attacking the Gandhi family and the previous governments.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Immature accusations in House

Refer to ‘Sparks fly during no-trust debate’; it was disappointing to watch the proceedings live on television. Most of the speakers engaged in theatrics, irrelevant discussions and baseless accusations. Many tried to please the ‘leader’ of one party by naming him often and denigrating the other party. Blatant exaggeration erodes the credibility of the speaker and his or her arguments, leading to scepticism and distrust. One has to change the TV channel often as the speeches are mundane, shallow and perfunctory. Stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being sorely missed.

Manmohan Singh, Kharar

Hate speech

The Supreme Court has shown a consistent commitment to addressing hate speech and upholding the principles of justice, tolerance and harmony. Over the years, it has delivered several judgments and taken steps to curb hate speech and promote social cohesion. Maintaining the secular image of a country is important for promoting social harmony. Recently, the top court ordered the police authorities of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech was made against any community in the wake of recent violence in Haryana. Controversial and hurtful statements by politicians lead to polarisation and social tensions. The time has come to take action against such people.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

MBBS a distant dream

Apropos of ‘MBBS seats’; medical education is often highly sought after due to the perceived prestige of the profession, the potential for financial stability and the desire to contribute to healthcare. The increasing number of MBBS aspirants year by year reflects the aspirations, dreams and ambitions of the youth in India. The need of the hour is to establish more government medical institutions as they offer education at lower costs compared to private colleges, making education accessible to a wider range of students, regardless of their financial background. The government should collaborate with MNCs and industries to improve the infrastructure in colleges. Besides, there is a dire need to appoint efficient and renowned faculty.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Ban illegal mining

Apropos of ‘Managing floods’; rapid changes in the ecological system lead to cloudbursts and torrential rains. Haphazard construction of buildings on or near riverbeds can have severe consequences, including destruction of property and loss of human lives, especially during extreme weather events such as floods. Illegal mining on or near riverbeds must be banned and no structure should be allowed to come up within 100 metres from rivers and nullahs. Defaulters should be punished severely. No more power projects should be allowed to come up in Himachal.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

