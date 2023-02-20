 Detrimental to peace : The Tribune India

Detrimental to peace



Refer to ‘Fishing in troubled waters’ (Nous Indica); the people of Punjab have always been in the forefront whenever successive governments failed to deliver, be it on the economic front or religious and social confrontations. The farmers’ agitation showed the power of resistance of its people to the whole world. But it should be a matter of concern for everyone when this power of the Punjabis, who are believed to be fearless warriors, is channelised for a cause which can be detrimental to social harmony. Protests and difference of opinion are regarded as signs of a healthy democracy, but when these platforms are misused by anti-social and anti-national elements, they start eating into the democratic setup. This disturbing trend should be checked immediately.

Pardeep Kumar Joshi, Ropar

Stoking discontent

Apropos of ‘Fishing in troubled waters’; the recent clash between the police and radicals in Mohali is symptomatic of the fast-deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab that can disturb peace and communal harmony, undermine economic development and pose a potential risk to national security and stability. Unfortunately, some anti-state forces, including asylum-seekers abroad and some international agencies, use religion to promote public discontent and secessionism in Punjab, which in the past has caused mayhem, resulting in the killing of some political leaders and innocent people and desecration of religious places. Instead of adopting an apathetic and dithering attitude, the government should focus on its basic functioning and revamp the law enforcement mechanism. Religious, social and civil society organisations and mainstream political parties should act as a moral force to save Punjab from getting trapped in a cycle of violence all over again.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Put radio tower to use

Pakistan exploited the unrest in Punjab in 1984 through its unrelenting radio propaganda. The same machinery, which was at work then, is hyperactive even now. Our own response is lackadaisical. The then PM Manmohan Singh had announced the construction of a powerful radio station in Amritsar district (near Lahore) in 2007. The 1,000-ft radio tower was completed in 2013, when he was still in office. But after his exit, the project was put on the back-burner. The project is still incomplete and may remain so.

Harjap Singh Aujla, by mail

Combat failed insurgents

Since the AAP came to power in Punjab, disgruntled and power-hungry elements are coming in support of the radicals who were lying dormant (‘Fishing in troubled waters’). The activities of Khalistanis operating from Canada, the UK, Pakistan and some other countries are not only being ignored but also being encouraged. It is imperative to nip the evil in the bud. The biggest challenge before the AAP government is to curb violence. Failure to do so could imperil its political fortunes. People of Punjab have lived in the shadow of death for long. It is the foremost duty of any government to combat the failed insurgents trying to be active again and those supporting them.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Organ donation

Refer to ‘Organ donation in India needs a major push’; there are so many myths about organ donation that people do not come forward. This is because of lack awareness on the subject. Organ donation is the best gift one can give to others. The donor has nothing to lose, but the donee has everything to gain. Ignorance, fear, belief, sentiments and religious practices often deter people. To educate the public, the government should use the media to highlight organ donation as a noble act that saves lives.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Free to comment

Refer to ‘Bid to target Indian democratic system’, govt ticks off US investor George Soros’; when Adani’s companies were targeted by Hindenburg, many called it an attack on India. Now, an American billionaire’s comments that the Adani issue could open the door to ‘democratic revival’ in India have been sharply reacted to by the Indian Government through Smriti Irani, who sees it as an attack on Indian democracy. An attack on or by an individual is certainly not an attack on or by his country. George Soros does not represent America or any world organisation. Does an individual’s opinion matter that much for a big country like ours? There are many billionaires in the world with multiple business interests. Should any nation respond to whatever they comment about?

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

