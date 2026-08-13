Development, not destruction

Refer to ‘North-East forests under siege’; forests are not pieces of land that can be replaced whenever development demands it. They support biodiversity, protect water sources and sustain tribal communities. While reducing dependence on imported edible oil is important, it should not justify the destruction of natural forests. Plantations must be developed only on unused land after environmental assessment. Local communities should also have a meaningful role in decisions concerning their land and resources. Economic development and environmental protection need not be opposites. The North-East needs development that works with nature, not development that destroys it.

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L Dhaliwal, Moga

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Electoral maths alone won’t help

Refer to ‘Revisiting Akali-BJP alliance’; the proposed revival of the SAD-BJP alliance may appear politically pragmatic, but its chances of forming the next government in Punjab seem limited. Electoral arithmetic alone cannot overcome the erosion of public trust and the changing preferences of Punjab’s voters. Both parties carry considerable political baggage. The emergence of new political forces has made Punjab’s electoral landscape far more fragmented than in the past. An alliance based primarily on seat-sharing and vote transfer may improve their tally, but converting that into a clear majority is an entirely different challenge. The voters, ultimately, will judge credibility, performance and leadership.

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Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Provide a convincing alternative

Apropos of ‘Revisiting Akali-BJP alliance’; the real question is not whether the two parties should come together but whether they can come together with a credible common agenda and regain the trust of Punjab’s voters. For the BJP, this means addressing concerns within its own Punjab unit and strengthening its acceptance among Sikh voters; for the SAD, it means overcoming organisational weaknesses, leadership issues and its diminished electoral base. Both must offer a convincing alternative to the ruling AAP rather than merely relying on anti-incumbency.

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Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Eggs as nourishment only

Apropos of ‘When eggs become political weapons’; imposing food preferences on people at large is neither ethical nor democratic. It is unfortunate that eggs have become a political code for the so-called new Sanatani order in West Bengal. Food choices, which are fundamentally personal and cultural, should not be converted into political weapons or social-media slogans. Change merely for the sake of change is a bad idea when it ignores people’s needs and diversity. The controversy over eggs in school meals and ‘egg therapy’ through egg-hurling only reinforces the politicisation of food. Mindful eating is itself a medicine for healthy living. Let food remain nourishment, not a weapon for political warfare.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

Accused must prove innocence

Refer to ‘Dress dignity’; the Delhi High Court’s ruling on a woman’s dress as ‘corrupting’ boys signifies social evolution. It questions stereotypical assumptions about the character of women who happen to be victims of sexual harassment. The dress sense of women cannot be used as a ploy to invade their privacy and modesty. The survivors of sexual violence should not be put through humiliation. The onus should be on the accused, not the traumatised victim, to prove his innocence. The complainant deserves maximum empathy and timely assistance from the law-enforcement agencies and civil society as well.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

SIR success in Punjab, Haryana

The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls was accomplished in Punjab and Haryana without a murmur. Every political party made a beeline to take credit for its successful completion. Lakhs of voters who do not meet the criteria set by the Election Commission of India have been removed from the list. SIR is the essential process which authenticates the validity of every voter of India. Illegal voters nullify the very spirit and validity of the right of enfranchisement. Much hue and cry was raised by the Opposition when the same exercise was done in Bengal. Lakhs of illegal migrants from Bangladesh have allegedly acquired Indian citizenship on the basis of bogus documents, raising serious concerns over lapses in document authentication.

Karnail Singh, Kharar