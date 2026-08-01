Dialogue, the only way forward

Refer to ‘Iran must avoid overplaying its hand’; the volatile West Asian region needs restraint. Every sovereign nation has legitimate security concerns, but the prolonged confrontation between Iran and the US serves no one’s long-term interests. The writer has rightly opined that diplomacy should be given another chance. Any agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme must be based on mutual trust, strict international monitoring and respect for security concerns of the regional stakeholders. Military escalation will only lead to deeper political divisions and humanitarian crises. Peace in West Asia cannot be achieved through missiles and sanctions alone, it requires patient diplomacy and adherence to international law.

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Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

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Political arrogance has no place

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Apropos of ‘A litmus test for BJP after student protests’; the real takeaway for the BJP extends far beyond the outcome of the Bankipur byelection. The student protests have highlighted that governance, accountability and public trust — not electoral arithmetic alone — will determine the party’s long-term political relevance, especially among young voters. While PM Modi’s personal appeal continues to attract a significant share of votes, relying solely on his popularity would be unwise. The party must ensure that arrogance has no place in its public conduct. Elections are won not merely by political strategy, but by sustaining public confidence. Ignoring the aspirations of the youth today could prove far more costly than losing a single byelection.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

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Centre’s weak commitment

Refer to ‘India’s abstention’; New Delhi’s decision to abstain from voting on the ILO convention is a disappointing retreat from its professed commitment to workers’ welfare. At a time when lakhs of gig workers power the country’s digital economy, the government’s disinterest in backing a global framework for fair wages, social security and basic labour protections signals a lack of commitment to protect millions of such workers. Absence from the global meet weakens efforts to secure fair wages, social security, occupational safety and collective bargaining rights.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Apathy towards ecology

With reference to ‘Saving Shimla’; the Queen of the Hills, once known for its heritage manor houses, the wide, dense deodar forests, crisp mountain air and natural beauty and bounty, has been reduced to a mere jungle of concrete. In collusion with political patronage, reckless and unplanned construction has become the norm. The Congress or the BJP cannot absolve themselves of the onus of turning a blind eye to the mindless constructions. Permissions were granted, year after year, under the nose of the authorities concerned, leading to recurring landslides and other natural calamities. Though late, the well-meaning decision offers a ray of hope to preserve for future generations what remains of Shimla’s ecology.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Akal Takht’s unreasonable command

Refer to ‘Takht rejects govt response on anti-sacrilege law changes’; nothing could be more absurd than the Akal Takht Jathedar’s directive asking Sikh MLAs ‘not to look at CM Bhagwant Mann’ during the Assembly session. Such a medieval diktat has no place in a modern democratic legislature. It puts elected representatives in an embarrassing position, besides diminishing the dignity of a revered religious institution. Religious authority should provide moral guidance, not issue unreasonable commands that invite public ridicule.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Canada

Wrong signal of new jersey colour

Refer to ‘Hockey India ditches blue for saffron; ex-players, Opposition fume’; the unnecessary decision to suddenly change Team India’s jersey colour is unwarranted. There was no need of abandoning blue, which is synonymous with Indian spirit of sportsmanship. The logic that it has been done with the consent of players and officials and was necessitated due to some technical reasons is not tenable. The choice of saffron colour sends a wrong signal.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar