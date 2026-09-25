Differences reflect autonomy

Apropos of ‘The ECI itself has become suspect’; institutional health relies on robust, sometimes different, perspectives during decision-making. Objections raised over the pan-India Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, software integrity, and work allocation should not automatically be framed as political rifts. Instead, they demonstrate active deliberation essential for safeguarding democratic procedures. Differing views strengthen outcomes, but only if final decisions reflect absolute accountability. The Commission must ensure that its operational clarity matches its institutional authority. Internal disagreement is a sign of independent thinking, not institutional failure.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

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Flexibility in voters’ interest

Refer to ‘The ECI itself has become suspect’; the last SIR was conducted in 2003. In the last 23 years, many anomalies would have crept in that need rectification. Further, if VIPs are being sent notices for some deficiencies, nobody should question the EC’s intentions. It is a good sign that accuracy is being ensured. Raising a hue and cry over every trivial matter should be avoided. However, the Commission must take care that the common man is not harassed and should be flexible about minor typos, name errors, etc.

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Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Individual freedom is supreme

Apropos of ‘Conscience at stake’; the aggressive push to mandate all stanzas of Vande Mataram is merely one of the many manufactured flashpoints in the grand scheme of Hindutva politics. Such dogmatic posturing ignores essential history. Rabindranath Tagore wisely championed a secular version, limiting public recitations to the initial two stanzas to embrace India’s pluralist tapestry. The then Congress adopted this prudent compromise precisely to preserve interfaith harmony. Patriotism can never be legislated through penal intimidation; it thrives only when democratic dissent and individual freedom truly endure. The State must abandon performative loyalty tests.

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Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

A chain of medical failures

Refer to ‘Medicine overuse’; the problem is not just easy over-the-counter access. It is a chain of failures — overprescribing and overcharging by some doctors, pharmacists acting as doctors, exploiting financial constraints of patients, and an invisible regulatory whip. CCTV in pharmacies will only raise prices, not solve the problem. What is needed is ethical stewardship — stricter prescription audits, professional accountability and massive public education on self-medication, kidney damage and antibiotic resistance. An advisory is a start, but enforcement that puts patient well-being above profiteering is the real remedy.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Need compassionate educators

Refer to ‘When a student feels like a nobody’; the challenges students face extend beyond academic pressures; they are intertwined with profound questions of identity and purpose, as well as social isolation and systemic inequities. Many students enter prestigious institutions feeling vulnerable and undervalued. A student's tragic decision often reflects a dire need to be truly heard and understood. We must cultivate a community of compassionate educators, mental health professionals and supportive administrators who prioritise empathy. We must create a culture of mentorship that matters as much as academic achievement, fostering friendship and respect in our classrooms.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

Students must be heard

The suicide of an IIT Bombay undergraduate, like similar tragedies in educational institutions, highlights the psychological pressures students often face. Unrealistic expectations, academic competition, isolation and indifferent environments can severely affect mental well-being. Mentors, peers and institutions must foster empathy, positivity and support, helping students build resilience and hope. Success should never be measured solely by marks, ranks or achievements. Every student deserves understanding, dignity and a sense of belonging.

Vasudha Pande, Paonta Sahib