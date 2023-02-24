Apropos of ‘UPI-PayNow linkage’; the linking of fintech services between India and Singapore will take the technology to a new level as it will provide low-cost real-time platform for remittance transfers to people in both countries. India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation and the government has been instrumental in driving the globalisation of India’s digital payment infrastructure. This collaboration will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money. It is a good sign for the Indian economy that the UPI system has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Depressed students

Refer to ‘Suicides by students’; teenage suicide is a serious and growing problem. Teenage years can be emotionally turbulent and stressful. Teenagers face pressures to succeed and fit in. They may struggle with self-esteem issues, self-doubt and feelings of alienation. Depression is also a major factor in teen suicides. Therefore, it is imperative to involve family and society to a greater extent in an effort to reduce the incidence of suicide. Parents should give their children the right to make life decisions by providing them the right education and awareness. Parents should guide them but not put pressure on them because every life is precious.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Failure part of life

Students must realise that getting a seat in a professional institute of their choice is not the ultimate goal. Not just the students, but also their parents need to be careful while pushing their wards to secure a seat by all means. They don’t hesitate to pump in the money, which is an added pressure. If somehow a student doesn’t get the so-called coveted seat, it leads to depression and may lead to suicide. Our system is designed in a manner that success is highly rated. But life is not all about just achieving goals. In equal measure, one has to deal with failure as well. Unfortunately, no coaching institute, school, college or even university teaches us to deal with failures of life. Society, in general, must not be hard on failure. There is always a new day to make a new beginning.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Support children

Reference to ‘Suicides by students’; in this competitive world, parents expect a lot from their children and pressure them to achieve distinction in every subject. The children are never taught that there are several fields where they can excel. If a student is poor in a subject, he or she should be given extra coaching by teachers and a little improvement in the subject should be applauded. It is unfortunate that so many innocent students took their lives. The education system should be revisited for the interest of the students. There are several professions where weaker students can shine and make them their line of work. There are many examples where a student failed thrice in class and achieved grand success in the civil services examination by dint of hard work and determination. Suicide hurts the people who love you.

SUBER SINGH PARIHAR, by mail

Mockery of democracy

Refer to ‘After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns free for all’; it is shocking how the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) became a battleground. The actions of the councillors whom the people of Delhi elected recently with their valuable votes behaved shamefully. Parties may have won or lost in the MCD, but the assets of the House belong to the people of Delhi. The MCD collects taxes from people on many items and with the same tax mikes, desks and tables are installed in the House. Anger can be expressed in different ways. It was certainly a mockery of democracy.

RK Arora, Mohali

MCD ruckus

Another Mahabharata seems to be happening in the Capital of the world’s largest democracy! What is happening in New Delhi’s MCD? With no political party accepting defeat, the House was suspended many times. Leaders elected by the people to solve their problems were fighting like hooligans, physically abusing and throwing water bottles at one another. They deserve to be punished. But we have to put up with such elements who are tarnishing the image of India. It is shameful.

Gugu Gill, by mail

Conduct unacceptable

The lack of decorum in parliamentary Houses has become quite standard and the lack of discipline has made a mockery of these proceedings. The recent case of MCD elections is one such example. Politicians are representatives and decision makers; with power comes responsibility. They must conduct themselves properly, especially when they are in an official setup. Such irrational behaviour is neither expected nor acceptable.

Kalpana Bhatia, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]