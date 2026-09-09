Apropos of ‘ISRO stands at a crossroads’; the move to stop manufacturing launch vehicles while putting a brake on routine satellite work is deeply disturbing. For an institution of ISRO’s stature, such measures could amount to nothing less than slow strangulation of a world-class scientific organisation. We cannot overlook the fact that several eminent scientists have left ISRO, depriving the organisation of invaluable leadership. This is not reform but dilution of institutional strength. If allowed to continue unchecked, it may eventually prove to be slow poisoning of India’s most prestigious scientific institution.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

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Conducive ecosystem for business

With reference to ‘Punjab’s MNC gamble’; the proposed Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 has offered an attractive package of incentives. However, incentives can attract an investor once; only a conducive ecosystem can make him stay and expand. The real test of the policy will not be the number of MoUs signed or deals announced, but the number of GCCs that actually become operational, create quality employment and continue to expand in the state. Punjab must compete not by offering the biggest incentives, but by creating the best environment for global businesses to grow.

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Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Who bears responsibility?

Refer to ‘Delhi’s tragedies’; the deaths as a result of the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan have once again raised serious questions regarding unauthorised construction, the structural safety of old buildings, the excavation of basements, and government oversight in the capital. The matter is not limited merely to the collapse of the building; rather, it becomes essential to legally examine all aspects — including the approved building plans, the legality of construction, the usage, structural safety, and inspections. A key question also arises: who bears the responsibility?

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RK Arora, Mohali

Prioritise safety measures

Apropos of ‘Delhi’s tragedies’; it is unfortunate that the building codes which are formed to maintain the structural strength of the national capital are not being followed. Keeping safety measures as a priority is not a common practice in our country. The authorities always wake up after a mishap has occurred. What about those who lost their lives to the sheer carelessness of building owners and the local authorities. An audit of old buildings not just in Delhi but in other cities should be done and implementation of safety measures must be made mandatory.

Kamalpreet Singh, Barnala

Punjab govt’s overreach

Reference to ‘Won’t be browbeaten : New CJ Mishra amid Pb DA row’; it is a brave statement by the new Chief Justice but within the constitutional framework. The government derives its power from the independence of its three organs — executive, legislative and judiciary. By passing a resolution against Mishra taking over as CJ, the Punjab Cabinet seems to be exceeding its constitutional powers. The absence of the Punjab CM at the oath-taking ceremony seems to be like a street women’s fight. It is not a healthy sign for a flourishing democracy. Such sensitive issues should be avoided so that the dignity of our august offices is not lowered.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Support alternative fuels with infra

Refer to ‘Alternative-fuel PVs take lead as auto sales hit record 24.23L’; the growing dominance of alternative-fuel passenger vehicles signals a gradual change in the way Indians view personal mobility. At the same time, the transition must be supported by adequate infrastructure. The government and industry should expand charging networks, strengthen battery-recycling systems and ensure easy access to servicing and spare parts. Greater attention is also needed to make alternative-fuel vehicles affordable for middle-class families.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar