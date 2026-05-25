Diplomatic challenges

Apropos of ‘India returns to its geopolitical centre’ (The Great Game); the article presents an insightful analysis of India’s re-emerging role in global geopolitics and its increasing influence in international fora like BRICS and the Quad. India’s balanced foreign policy and strategic diplomacy have helped strengthen its position globally. The country is maintaining relations with various nations while safeguarding its national interests and promoting regional stability. Such developments reflect India’s growing importance on the world stage. India must continue pursuing a policy based on diplomacy, peace and national development. The article highlights both the opportunities and the challenges before India and helps readers better understand contemporary international relations.

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Vaidant Mehndiratta, Ambala

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Timely revision of foreign policy

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Refer to ‘India returns to its geopolitical centre’; our foreign policy reflects a timely correction amid shifting global alignments. Engagement with both BRICS and the Quad highlights a pragmatic pursuit of multi-alignment. However, occasional diplomatic missteps risk diluting India’s global credibility. Moreover, rising superpower rivalries demand sharper, more calibrated statecraft from New Delhi. The government must bolster diplomacy, sustain balance and reinforce domestic cohesion for a stable, assertive and independent global role.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

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CJP illustrative of youth’s rage

Refer to ‘The cockroach has spoken. India should listen’; the exponential rise in the number of Cockroach Janta Party members is stunning. It reminds one of Walt Whitman’s quote: “I was simmering, simmering, simmering till Emerson made me boil.” Our neighbouring countries have already seen this boil. Given the youthful demographic dividend of India grappling with unemployment, the nation stands at a crossroads. Casteist politics, non-developmental issues and communal undercurrents in our polity are adding fuel to the fire. Greener pastures abroad are also withering.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Reverence vs legislation

Refer to ‘Faith, fear and Punjab’s sacrilege debate’; the Guru Granth Sahib has long served as a profound ethical and cultural anchor in Punjabi society. The article thoughtfully examines the tensions between reverence and legislation. Deliberate desecration or public undermining of the Granth’s authority risks accelerating a drift towards unrestrained materialism. Historical experience in several socialist countries demonstrates how difficult it is to transform deeply religious societies. Protecting the sanctity of the Granth is not abstract idealism but a political necessity to preserve social cohesion amid real material contradictions and to prevent reactionary exploitation of spiritual disorientation.

Manu Kant, by mail

WFI’s act of vengeance

The Delhi High Court has rightly pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India over its ploy to keep Vinesh Phogat out of the Asian Games selection trials. The court has observed that it was a retrograde step and an act of vengeance. If the sports body treats its international players in this manner, one can imagine how it treats beginners. The nation can’t forget the shabby treatment meted out to national wrestlers while protesting at Jantar Mantar against then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment. They had to approach the Supreme Court to get an FIR lodged.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

An island of privilege

The Centre’s decision to reclaim the sprawling Delhi Gymkhana Club has ignited a larger national debate. For decades, the colonial-era institution symbolised exclusivity, influence and elite access to the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi. The government says the site is needed for defence infrastructure, yet public sentiment increasingly demands that such centrally located national assets serve broader public welfare. Parks, cultural institutions, public facilities or national infrastructure accessible to ordinary citizens would resonate far more deeply than preserving yet another island of privilege.

RS Narula, Patiala