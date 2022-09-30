Apropos of ‘Ban on PFI’; terrorism is a direct threat to the safety and security of citizens. To counter this serious challenge, the government must strengthen its policy of zero tolerance on terror by making surveillance and intelligence mechanisms more effective. Available force multipliers and technological advances may be utilised to the maximum to achieve positive results. Those who divide communities and fund terror activities should be sternly dealt with. Prominent personalities and leaders should make efforts to enhance mutual respect among multicultural societies. Peace and harmony must prevail for the stability and prosperity of India.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

School management

Refer to ‘In the interest of students’; it has become a regular feature to hear about protests by students and villagers regarding fewer teachers, which is largely not only because of rationalisation, but also wrong placements in transfer policy. The matter should be urgently considered to address the legitimate grievances of people. The NEP-2020 is seized of the problem of rationalisation and wants the administration to consider certain innovative solutions in the interest of fruitful learning outcomes. One suggestion is to decentralise administration in accordance with the types of schools, like model, general and Aarohi, to avoid ‘centralised concentrations of power’. The constitution of ‘school complexes’, as suggested by NEP, is another possible step that can ensure maximum utilisation of resources, including teachers.

S Kumar, Panchkula

Congress pangs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling across the country under his Bharat Jodo Yatra, but his own party seems to be like a house of cards. Ashok Gehlot doesn’t seem interested in contesting Congress presidential elections as he prefers to remain Rajasthan CM. Every political leader aspires to be a national convener of his/her party. But Gehlot’s preference to stick to the CM’s post manifests a seasoned Congress leader’s perception that either the party has no future or elected president will prove to be a puppet in the hands of the Gandhi family. The yatra may, momentarily, rouse the passions of the cadres, but eventually a strong organisational structure, grounded leaders and dedicated party workers will prove to be the party’s saviour.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Government’s call

Apropos of the article ‘Red herring of colonialism’, changing names of units and regiments will affect the regimental spirit which is a battle-winning factor at lower and basic levels. Rightly, indigenous doctrines can only be evolved or changed after we, as a nation, achieve a very high level of original research and military industrialisation. It may take more than a decade for that to happen. However, I have a small objection regarding the mention of Lt Gen CB Ponnappa, the Adjutant-General. The Adjutant-General is not an independent entity and in spite of whatever he may have recommend, the final word and decision are taken by the COAS. Moreover, the averments are based on some reports (not specified) and therefore speculative. Also, such major changes of names, as in the case of Rajpath, will be on the directions of the government, and beyond the purview of the Army.

Brig Surinder Singh (retd), by mail

Army regiments

Several regiments of the Army bear caste names, which is a legacy of British rule. They did so to exploit the sentiments of the local people, in line with the divide-and-rule policy. This policy made possible easy availability of manpower in place for recruitment in the Army. Further, since the caste- ridden Indian society was based on profession on inheritance basis, skilled manpower was readily available for induction into various trades and branches in the Army. However, after Independence, drastic changes have already taken place in the socio-economic conditions of society due to the spread of educational and industrial networks. The needs of the Army have been also undergoing transformation. Our Constitution does not advocate caste-based institutions. Soldiers should be recruited on the basis of parameters as per the needs of the Army, through open recruitments, and not on the basis of caste. Combat skills can be acquired through well-planned curriculum of training and courses. However, to maintain the bonding and cultural environment, regiments can have soldiers from specific regions with maximum similarities, such as Bihar and Madras regiments, Garhwal Rifles, and region-wise light infantry.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com