Refer to ‘David and Goliath with the same sling’ (Nous Indica); the write-up sheds light on the intricate dynamics of dirty politics. The pre-election attacks on political opponents over corruption charges, resulting in an overnight shifting of loyalties, should make the decision-making process for fatigued and disillusioned voters somewhat straightforward in the upcoming elections. The question arises: Whom does the voter look up to? This becomes particularly relevant in a scenario marked by grave contradictions, confusion and expediency. The Mahua Moitra ‘cash-for-query’ episode serves as a fitting example of the rot in contemporary politics.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Culture of hypocrisy

Apropos of ‘David and Goliath with the same sling’ (Nous Indica); the misuse of public funds for private gains is alarmingly prevalent, reflecting a culture where the abuse of power, position and privilege is widespread. Corruption appears to be an undeniable reality that permeates all strata of society. Power and hypocrisy seem to go hand in hand, as those in positions of influence often feel entitled. This culture of entitlement engenders double standards, with one set of principles applied to themselves, their family and friends, and another to the people at large. The adoption of divergent values and principles by those in powerful positions contributes to a culture of hypocrisy.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Shift from paddy to other crops

A sudden shift from paddy to other crops poses challenges, particularly without expert opinion on soil strength and quality, essential factors to assess the feasibility of such a transition (‘Formulate strategy to move away from paddy’). Waterlogged areas, for instance, are generally suitable for paddy cultivation. The author’s suggestion to diversify from paddy acknowledges the need for careful planning. It is crucial to explore viable alternatives and engage in constructive discussions to address the complex issues surrounding agriculture and air quality.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Poisonous air

As soon as the winter season arrives in Delhi, the capital of India starts suffocating. The air becomes so poisonous that serious respiratory problems begin to occur. However, it seems that the governments are not doing much to control it. They perform the formalities of making rules, and it is surprising that these rules are enforced reluctantly. The steps taken by the AAP government to deal with the serious problem of Delhi’s air pollution are unscientific and unproven. The Supreme Court has aptly described Delhi’s air crisis as the ‘murder of public health’.

RK Arora, Mohali

Clean your own mess

While state governments take measures to ensure a pollution-free Diwali, it is the public that often contributes to pollution after the festival, disregarding both court directives and the authorities. Mitigating pollution requires proactive efforts, particularly in cleaning up after the Diwali festivities. This festival leaves behind a significant amount of garbage, with streets filled with plastic, paper and other types of waste. It is imperative that individuals take the initiative to clean the streets and surroundings after the celebrations. Each person should be responsible for cleaning up his or her own mess.

SC Dhall, Zirakpur

Onlookers must act

Refer to ‘Keeping Good Samaritan culture alive’; it is common to observe bystanders and witnesses remaining indifferent to a victim in distress, refraining from offering any assistance. In a harrowing incident in May, a Delhi girl was stabbed multiple times and stoned to death while numerous people stood nearby, and others simply passed by. The failure of onlookers to act collectively in aiding those in need is not only ethically troubling but also poses a serious threat to public safety. There is a pressing need for educational institutions to teach how to respond in such situations, fostering a Samaritan culture that encourages individuals to intervene. It is crucial to ensure that no good Samaritan faces harassment during the subsequent investigation.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

