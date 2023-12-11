 Dirty politics : The Tribune India

Dirty politics



Refer to ‘The fig leaf of the north-south divide’ (Nous Indica); as soon as the Assembly poll results were announced on December 3, the north-south bipolarity became the subject of a heated debate in political and media circles. It is condemnable to refer to north Indian states as ‘gaumutra’ states. What the Congress needs now is robust leadership and deep introspection, not sycophants who say anything just to please the top leadership. The latest election trends need to be seen objectively so that they do not become a source of acrimony between states or regions.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Cong still a force to reckon with

Apropos of ‘The fig leaf of the north-south divide’ (Nous Indica); the electoral history of independent India shows that the Congress is the only party that has enjoyed acceptability across the length and breadth of the country for decades. Its dominance over north India has gone hand in hand with its influence in south India. For over half a century, the BJP was almost non-existent in the south. The Congress’ victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the 2018 Assembly elections and its retention of its vote share there in the recently held polls suggest that while the BJP may have won the majority, the Congress is still a force to reckon with in these states.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Moitra’s expulsion unites INDIA

Refer to ‘Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case’; the Congress’ decision to go solo in the recent Assembly elections had sown the seeds of distrust in the Opposition camp. However, Moitra’s expulsion can help in reuniting the INDIA constituents. While the BJP may still win the 2024 General Election, the INDIA bloc may put up a strong fight if it presents a united front. Expelling Moitra would hardly matter, as she is likely to get re-elected on the TMC ticket next year. Issuing a stern warning to the erring MP would have sufficed. However, it seems that the BJP-dominated Lok Sabha wanted to teach her a lesson.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

RBI’s cautious approach

The Reserve Bank of India keeping its key lending rates unchanged for the fifth time in a row did not come as a surprise. The fact that the RBI has adopted a cautious approach in a bid to strike a balance between economic stability and sustainable growth, even as reining in inflation continues to be its top priority, needs no elaboration. Notably, as the central bank does not have control over food inflation, the government has stepped in by banning the export of wheat and imposing curbs on the export of sugar, onion and rice. While 7.6 per cent growth in the July-September quarter may have spurred the RBI to revise its forecast for economic growth in the ongoing financial year to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent, achieving its medium-term targeted rate of retail inflation, 4 per cent, still remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Reforestation is only a fig leaf

Apropos of ‘Forest land diversion’; it is highly unfortunate that despite the warnings nature has been giving, we persist with decimating forests in the name of development. Whom does this development benefit? Not the locals, whose interests should come first. The tragedy is that often, it is these very locals who have to face the wrath of nature, while those who benefit from the so-called development watch the devastation from afar. Reforestation is only a fig leaf to cover up the cardinal sin of destroying what nature has endowed us with. A ban on infrastructure projects has become imperative.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Economy and ecology

Refer to the debate on the phase-out of fossil fuels; both articles underscore the imperative to phase out fossil fuels to address crucial climate change issues. One writer’s argument for an urgent shift to solar thermal fuels for clean energy is persuasive, but due to the high costs involved, it is not viable for poor countries without the support of wealthy nations. The second writer’s argument for a gradual phase-out of fossil fuels, coupled with addressing challenges faced by the developing world, is both valid and feasible. A vibrant economy and a clean environment must go hand in hand for the bright future of our coming generations.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]


