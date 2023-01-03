 Discipline insurance firms : The Tribune India

Apropos of ‘Accident claims’; the SC guidelines will help expedite the disposal of accident claims. The claimants are made to run from pillar to post to complete a myriad of procedural formalities, leading to inordinate delays. No doubt, the police and courts have a role to play, but the real culprits are insurance companies. They sugarcoat the proposals, but make every effort to escape liability. Spurious claims, at times, can’t be ruled out, but insurance firms generally show callous disregard even for genuine claims. A majority of the motor accident claims reaching the courts is testimony to this non-committal tendency which the victims face. Enforcing safe driving protocol is paramount, but insurance companies should also be disciplined.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Police accountability

In the wake of an exponential increase in the number of motor accident claims and inordinate delays in settling these cases, the SC has rightly issued a slew of directions, especially concerning the role of the police for their timely disposal. One important direction mandates the setting up of a specialised unit in every police station across the country within three months. The court has also said the police act as facilitators for all stakeholders. The police should comply with the directions in letter and spirit to help resolve this formidable problem. All these directions if carried out as mandated will definitely help expedite the settlement of accident claims.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Clean chit to Centre

The SC gave a clean chit to the Centre on its note ban decision by holding the demonetisation notification as legal, without any flaw. The 4:1 verdict is an embarrassment for the parties who filed the petitions against demonetisation with the sole objective of defaming the government under the pretext of hardships faced by the public without going into the intent of the said move. It is time the apex court mulled over penalties on such pleas.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Sexual assault case

Refer to ‘Haryana minister sheds sports portfolio’; the allegations of sexual assault have turned the spotlight on misuse of power. It needs no elaboration that if the minister is found guilty, he should be severely punished. However, if he is found innocent, how would the so-called victim be dealt with? Will the media still go the whole hog to take her to task as it has been done in the case of minister Sandeep Singh? Will she be severely punished, and will the media apologise to the minister?

SSP Narang, New Delhi

Tackle China economically

Apropos of ‘India must counter China economically’; it is China’s nature to create problems for other nations, hence it will have to be tackled economically as China cannot bear that loss, whereas India is on a strong wicket. The writer has aptly pointed out that India’s China challenge has to be managed through trade and investment. China’s economy is in bad shape and could stay that way for a while.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Traditional legacy

Refer to ‘Handwritten wedding invitation card in Urdu from 1933 goes viral’; the report reminds me of a similar incident related to the marriage ceremony of my eldest brother held in 1963. I remember how my father invited all his brothers and sisters at home to prepare the invitation message to be written by hand on all postcards meant to be posted to all relatives. A special ink was prepared for the pen with which the message was to be written on all cards. A special card called ‘Sahe Chitthi’ was also prepared with a splash of yellow colour on it, which was meant to be delivered to probable relatives through a special messenger. Such was our traditional legacy that highlighted the value of relationships and marriage ceremonies. Now, the situation is unfortunately different, void of personal feelings.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Enviable quality

Refer to ‘The Japanese sporting spirit’; the sportsman spirit and penchant for cleanliness are heart-wining qualities that the Japanese are known for. They exhibited this robust trait at the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last year. Japanese fans and players have set an example by cleaning the stadium after every match. Winning or losing a match made no difference to them. Cleanliness is considered next to godliness. However, for the Japanese, cleanliness is godliness itself. Cleanliness and courtesy are inculcated in Japanese citizens since childhood. Such habits and environmental drives assume much significance in today’s times when the world is confronting problems of global warming and climate change.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

