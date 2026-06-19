Discourage defections

Apropos of ‘Defection spree’; voters elect a candidate who can represent them and take up their causes, not indulge in post-poll bargaining. When elected representatives switch sides for power or pelf, it betrays public trust and mocks the electoral mandate. The outmoded anti-defection law clearly needs a review; mere disqualification is no deterrent when defectors are rewarded with ministerial berths and re-nominated for by-polls. To restore credibility, defectors need to be debarred. The power to decide on disqualification must be given to an independent tribunal with a time-bound mandate.

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Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

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Need for amendment

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Refer to ‘Defection spree’; normalisation of opportunism has become a major flashpoint in Indian politics. A root cause is the lack of intra-party democracy. Promoting transparent decision-making can prevent politicians from feeling alienated from their parent parties. Furthermore, as legislators often have vested interests tied to their parties, the power to disqualify MLAs and MPs should be transferred to the Election Commission. The anti-defection law should be amended, making it mandatory for legislators who jump ship to resign and face the voters in a byelection.

KR Bharti, Shimla

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Revise regulations

Refer to ‘Syrup prescription’; regulations need to be revised as manufacturing units are usually understaffed and ill-equipped. The in-house testing labs have proven to be inadequate, while the results of the outsourced testing are often compromised to suit needs. The staff in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation labs should be able to test not only the finished product but also the raw material and excipients. Violations of norms should lead to long-term consequences instead of perfunctory licence cancellation that is revoked within months.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Prevention over management

With reference to ‘Syrup prescription’; the prescription criterion for buying cough syrups is flawed and insufficient. Drug regulation in India suffers from a lack of Centre-state coordination along with delays in sharing the investigation results and crisis management approach towards these incidents. These shortcomings highlight the loopholes in quality control and inspections in pharmaceutical production. The disparity between the capacity of the monitoring authorities and a rapidly expanding pharma sector needs to be addressed. Medicines containing opioids like codeine should not be allowed to be sold over the counter.

SK Panesar, by mail

Power of legal awareness

Refer to ‘A meal, a video and the weight of centuries’; the article offers an answer to the question, ‘What can anyone do against the might of an age-old system?’ The two young men have shown that when armed with knowledge and determination, the whole system can be brought to its knees. This emphasises the importance of awareness and initiative in societal matters. However, the present education system has proven to be inadequate, prompting NGOs and volunteers to undertake the task of spreading awareness about legal rights among the masses.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Overburdening IAF

For the NEET re-exam, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out over 200 sorties — all to prevent the question paper from being leaked. This could set a bad precedent. Apart from NEET, several national entrance tests are conducted every year. Will the aerial routine be repeated for these tests? The IAF is being burdened with a duty that should be performed by the civilian authorities.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar