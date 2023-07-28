 Discriminatory attitude : The Tribune India

Discriminatory attitude



Refer to ‘Double standards’; the Supreme Court has rightly pointed out the Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards the Opposition-ruled states. But this is not confined to only one-third reservation for women in civic body elections in Nagaland. Opposition-ruled states’ complaints of discrimination and interference by the Centre are not uncommon. They often claim that the Central Government discriminates against them by not providing sufficient financial assistance or grants. It is in the interest of all stakeholders to work together to foster cooperation, mutual respect and understanding between the Central and state governments.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Girls are our gems

Apropos of ‘No country for girls’; the decline in the sex ratio at birth is no indicator that girls are not welcome. Most parents love their daughters more than the sons, barring exceptions. Girls are outperforming boys in every examination. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of parents. People are now recognising the significance of providing equal attention and opportunities to their daughters and sons. Women have broken barriers and proven their capabilities in traditionally male-dominated sectors. This country belongs to the girls as much as to the boys. However, discrimination, if any, must go.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Welcome girl child

It is a pity that there has been a decline in the sex ratio at birth in 13 states and UTs in the last three years. It is disheartening that some individuals or communities still prefer male children over female ones. In patriarchal societies, boys are often perceived as carrying on the family name and lineage, while girls may be seen as burdensome due to dowry or other customs and cultural norms. In some cultures, daughters may not receive the same level of love, regard and value as sons. Supporting gender equality is the responsibility of all right-thinking individuals and societies.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Reward for rescuers

Refer to ‘Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims’; undoubtedly, saving someone’s life is widely regarded as one of the greatest acts of compassion, bravery and selflessness that a person can perform. Providing cash rewards to the rescuers is a welcome step and can be an effective way to motivate individuals for helping those in need. Road mishaps can result in severe injuries or even fatalities, and prompt assistance from passersby can significantly improve the chances of survival. However, it’s essential to ensure that the implementation of the cash reward system is transparent and fair.

Taranpreet Singh, Moga

Address challenges in education

Refer to ‘Change economic growth strategy to banish poverty faster’; India has made substantial progress in various fields and has taken long strides in economic growth and technology, but education, health and rural development have not received the attention and resources they deserve. Education plays a vital role in the development of nations, and its impact goes far beyond economic growth. It is not only indicative of a nation’s progress, but also instrumental in fostering individual and societal well-being. Several countries, including Japan, have demonstrated the transformative power of education in their development stories.

S Kumar, Panchkula

Drinking water crisis

Despite three-quarters of the earth’s surface being covered with water, shortage of potable water persists globally. A large population is forced to drink polluted or contaminated water. Due to encroachment on traditional water bodies and increasing use of plastic, underground water is getting polluted rapidly. Drinking polluted water poses severe health risks and can have devastating consequences on human health. Contaminated water can contain harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites that weaken the body’s immune system. By reducing the use of plastic, we can save water from pollution.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

