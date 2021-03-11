Ditching BJP

The political somersault by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar depicts how big an opportunist he is (‘Nitish dumps BJP; to be sworn in as CM again with Tejashwi as deputy’). His ditching the BJP and allying with the RJD does not augur well for the BJP, with the parliamentary elections due in 2024. The possibility of the JD(U) and its allies facing the wrath of some Central agency cannot be ruled out. People are aware of such political gimmicks of politicians whose vested interests are supreme to people’s welfare and development works. There is no friend or foe for politicians while forming a government.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Politics of convenience

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, known as ‘Sushasan babu’ for delivering a robust corruption-free administration to the state, has also succumbed to the politics of convenience by aligning with arch-rival RJD to remain in power. His image of an upright politician has taken a hit. Democracy has been reduced to a number game, going by the recent political developments in Maharashtra and elsewhere. The public mandate has been negated by vested political interests. Democracy will cease to exist if this obnoxious trend is not reversed. Lawmakers and votaries of democracy must ponder over it and arrest this trend.

Anil vinayak, Amritsar

No friends, no foes

The JD(U) supremo taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister after bidding adieu to ally BJP did not come as a surprise, but him losing no time in joining hands with opposition parties proves that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics. In fact, the breaking of the BJP-JD(U) alliance has come as a blessing for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as he was administered the oath of Deputy CM. Nitish Kumar now enjoys the dubious distinction of having changed his political allies as per convenience. He will be hard put to justify his flip-flop.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Threat from China

Reference to ‘Chinese belligerence’; if a Chinese spy ship docks at Hambantota, our space mission launch location and strategic weapon-testing area will be under close surveillance of the hostile nation. China may even interfere with these activities by deploying its cyber and electronic warfare mechanisms. Though China professes consultation, cooperation and coordination, the ground reality is different. The international community should come together to contain Chinese expansionist policy, arrogance and belligerent behaviour.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Improve healthcare

The article ‘Public healthcare, medical research lagging’ should act as an eye-opener. India ranks 154th in terms of quality and accessibility of healthcare. The health facilities are not only poor, but also unevenly distributed in the country. In rural and hilly areas, you won’t even find a GP to get first aid, leave alone a PHC or a hospital. Critical healthcare facilities are almost missing in all government hospitals. Though medical research is done only in a few prestigious medical colleges and hospitals, still we do not refrain from making tall and false claims. Even the Covid-19 pandemic has failed to awaken us from slumber and make us aware of our deficiencies. We are yet to enhance our health budget in proportion to our needs.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Apple growers’ dilemma

Apropos of the news report ‘Poor link roads irk apple growers’, why did the state government not take into account infrastructural arrangements for the transportation of apples ahead of the apple season? Why has the Bashla-Untapu road seen no work for four years, even after being sanctioned under NABARD? The bad condition of link roads that are full of slush is adding to the high transportation costs of the apple growers, who have already faced high input costs this year. As per a report, apple constitutes 79 per cent of the total production in Himachal. People depend on its cultivation for their livelihood. The government must take immediate cognisance of this issue.

Ritish Pandit, by mail

Read books

Reference to the middle ‘Why books must stay relevant’, one is never lonely if one has a book in one’s hand. My father was a voracious reader. Never did I see him without a book, not even during a sojourn. The habit of reading books doesn’t come overnight. It must be encouraged and cultivated from early childhood. Unfortunately, it is on the decline.

C Ghanshyam, Visakhapatnam

