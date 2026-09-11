Diversity is strength

Refer to ‘How life changed for Sikhs in US after 9/11’; the article poignantly captures the complex journey of Sikh Americans over the past 25 years. It reminds us that the challenges faced by the community have not merely been about discrimination, but also about misunderstanding of a visible religious identity. What is particularly encouraging is the resilience with which the community responded. Now, the younger generation too has an important responsibility : to preserve its distinct identity while actively contributing to society. Diversity becomes a strength when communities are understood, respected and allowed to participate fully in civic life.

Parvinder Singh, Mohali

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GenZ must introspect

With reference to ‘ABVP win in Punjab Uni polls is not GenZ victory’; pushing core student issues (fees, hostels, academic reforms, administrative accountability, etc) backstage by using manipulative strategies on the lines of General Election and Assembly polls, is a worrisome trend. To be influenced in the name of religion, region, language and caste is deep-seated in our psyche . If GenZ is thinking on similar lines, now is the time to introspect. The youth must remain steadfast on the path of seeking transparency through creativity, innovation and out-of-box wisdom in contemporary times, while maintaining unity in diversity.

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JK Gulati, Jalandhar

PU student politics

Student politics presents a narrow, parochial political picture, a campus arithmetic of alliances, freebies and networks. GenZ does not belong to any party. They are like a matchstick, it can ignite a sacred flame in a temple, light a gas burner in a kitchen, or burn a bus. The matchstick is neutral, its dharma depends on who holds it. The PU student leaders did not are rake up issues raised at Jantar Mantar, paper leaks, hostel deaths, unsafe PGs or unemployment, Campus polls fought on national identity and brotherhood networks cannot be conflated with a national youth uprising that sought reform.

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Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Use AI responsibly

Refer to ‘AI eye-opener’; artificial intelligence is perhaps humanity’s most powerful technological breakthrough, but it is also a double-edged sword. Used responsibly, it can transform medicine, education, science, agriculture and almost all other spheres of life. If misused, however, the same technology could potentially threaten human control itself. The greatest concern is that the AI race is presently dominated by the US and China, Such competition may accelerate innovation, but it can also encourage nations to prioritise speed and supremacy over safety. Humanity needs cooperation, safeguards and accountability before capability outruns wisdom.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Don’t destroy Kasauli

Apropos of ‘Kasauli's warning’; there was a time in the 1980s and 90s when it was difficult to find a hotel to stay in Kasauli. There were only two or three hotels which generally remained occupied. Now come to 2026. Last month, when I visited the place, I was shocked to see how the 8-km long narrow, single-lane road had innumerable hotels of all shapes and sizes at every turn, with many still under construction. A lot of pine trees have been cut and civic amenities have been strained to a point of no return. During summer, chronic water shortage makes life a virtual hell for residents and tourists. Parking woes too remain unsolved.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Give Vinesh a chance

With reference to ‘Ineligible to participate in trials, Vinesh moves court’; the well-acclaimed sportsperson’s request should be considered favourably by the WFI. The Sports Ministry must intervene. All her reasons for absence are genuine and should be considered sympathetically. She is a prospective winner at international events. It does not behove our country that a woman of such high calibre has to knock the doors of courts for a chance to represent her nation.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh