Donation theft weakens credibility

Refer to ‘Ram Mandir theft tests Hindutva plank’; the donation theft at the Ram Temple has hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. As the issue can potentially impact the results of the 2027 UP Assembly polls, the Opposition is exploiting the issue while the BJP is striving equally hard to defend itself. Undoubtedly, the alleged embezzlement is a great setback to the BJP which is otherwise confidently looking for its return to power in UP for the third consecutive term under CM Yogi Adityanath. An investigation is reportedly underway and action is also being taken against the culprits. However, there is an urgent need to strengthen the system of handling offerings in cash and valuables and making it transparent and accountable.

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Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Nation before profit in defence

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Refer to ‘Private sector has entered. Now comes the hard part’; service to the nation must be the guiding light for the privatisation of the defence sector. 24x7 monitoring, surveillance, maintenance of standards, rigorous testing procedures, and all ‘fit-to-use’ certificates by competent experts are a sine qua non for the entry of the private sector. As long as private participation remains focused on national security, collaborative outcomes will be natural corollaries. Therefore, the private sector must contribute rather than compete for procurement, production, or supply tenders. Let there be no dereliction in national interest.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, PATHANKOT

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Ecosystem for semiconductors

Apropos of ‘India’s chip bet’; this plan must be pursued as a national strategy and not merely as an incentive to attract global firms. Construction of a complete semiconductor ecosystem must be prioritised, encompassing research, chip design, fabrication, packaging, testing and domestic production of equipment. Equally vital are sustained investments in research and innovation, robust industry-academia collaboration, stable policies, intellectual property protection and assured domestic demand from sectors such as defence, telecom, automobiles, AI and electronics. Only then can India emerge as a globally competitive semiconductor hub.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Fill gaps in indigenous tech

With reference to ‘India’s chip bet’; Semicon 2.0 is expected to reduce India’s dependence on imported chips, attract global investments, create high-skilled employment, encourage innovation and enhance national security by building a reliable semiconductor supply chain. It will also make India a major player in the global electronics industry. However, there are some concerns regarding the core machinery, IP licensing and cutting-edge technologies that make us heavily dependent on foreign partners. The success of this policy will depend on flawless infrastructure delivery, such as uninterrupted power supplies, massive quantities of water and faster regulatory clearances.

Bal Govind, Noida

Old laws, new problems

The Supreme Court has rightly questioned the rationale of the policy barring individuals with more than two children from contesting local elections in Maharashtra. It creates an arbitrary distinction among citizens, denying capable grassroots leaders the opportunity to serve simply because of familial circumstances. Population stabilisation can be achieved through education, women’s empowerment, improved healthcare and voluntary family planning, not coercive electoral disqualifications. Democracy must reward leadership, integrity and public service, not by policing reproductive choices. Laws that outlive the problems they were designed to solve sometimes become instruments of injustice.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Bhutan’s firm measures

Refer to ‘Lessons from orderly Bhutan’; Bhutan’s tourism regulation through high visitor fees and exclusivity is protecting its environment, culture and public spaces. Visitors get to experience a nation that has retained its character as preservation is treated as a long-term priority. In contrast, Nepal has repeatedly made headlines as Mt Everest is littered with discarded oxygen cylinders, torn tents, food packets and other waste left behind by climbers despite large-scale clean-up drives. Bhutan offers a lesson for tourism policymakers. Protecting nature often requires firmness, consistent enforcement and public acceptance.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak