Don’t spare unruly tourists

During a recent trip with my family to Sissu, Lahaul & Spiti, I spotted some tourists spoiling the beauty of the place by littering around the lake and in the wilderness. They were also drunk and causing a ruckus, thus disturbing other visitors. They were also damaging the vegetation, but the authorities looked the other way. This menace can be stopped with strict action against unruly tourists. Also, putting up more dustbins can be helpful as people generally don’t bother about civic sense in this remote area.

Virasat Sharma, kullu

Bridge rich-poor gap

The latest report of the World Bank, stating that the poverty rate in India has fallen to 5.3 per cent from 27.1 per cent in 2011-12, is heartening. But the gap between the rich and poor has increased manifold. Inequality in wealth distribution has resulted in the poor remaining poor and the rich becoming richer. It is astonishing that almost 80 crore people are being given free ration since the Covid-19 years. If they have been placed above the poverty line, why are they getting ration free of cost? As per the below poverty line figure of 5.3 per cent, only 7 crore should get it. There is a dire need to bridge the rich-poor gap and ensure equitable distribution of wealth.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Overcoming extreme poverty

Refer to ‘Poverty plunges’; it is a significant feat that India has made rapid strides in the last decade in reducing extreme poverty. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. Direct Benefit Transfer, digital inclusion and robust rural infrastructure have ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile, though questions remain regarding inequality of wealth and low per capita GDP.

Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

India’s Pak policy justified

Apropos of ‘Time to reassess, size up Pakistan’; India’s present policy of shutting down diplomatic, business and civil society engagement with Pakistan is justified. It will take time to make an impact. Operation Sindoor is not over yet; Pakistan has no option but to keep its forces in combat mode. It is true that Pakistan’s elite, with the support of its army, continue to interact with confidence with their Western allies because it cannot survive without help from other countries. But this should not be the reason for India to change its stance, which is based on self-reliance and does not depend on Western support. Every country has to fight its own battle. Despite Western backing, Ukraine has lost its men, territory and minerals.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Win hearts and minds in J&K

Refer to ‘Rollercoaster year’; there is no denying the fact that Modi 3.0 has successfully tackled many challenges in J&K, but the symbolic yet significant seal of approval of the UT’s people will come only with the restoration of statehood. Kashmiris have proved their loyalty in terms of the impressive poll turnout as well as their patriotic response to Pakistan’s nefarious designs. Now, it is for PM Narendra Modi to reassure the common Kashmiri that “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” is not a hollow slogan.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Manipur in a state of neglect

It is disturbing that violence has erupted again in Manipur after a lull. The sharp differences between Kukis and Meiteis persist. The belated imposition of President’s rule has not improved the situation. The Centre has adopted a half-hearted approach towards addressing the state’s issues. No statesmanship has been shown to assuage the feelings of a wounded state. Though the Home Minister has visited the state after the escalation of violence, the PM has stayed away for reasons best known to him. The focus will be more on Bihar in the coming months due to the elections and Manipur will continue to remain ignored. Prolonged neglect of this northeastern state might give China an opportunity to foment trouble.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

