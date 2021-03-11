Don't use pics with gun

Moosewala’s killing is most foul, but can’t be called a political murder. Gang rivalry was the reason. The opposition is attributing it to the ‘security withdrawn’ by the government, whereas it was only pruned for so many VIPs, and not only Moosewala. For good governance, decisions have to be taken, and it was just one of those choices. He did not take the precaution of using his bulletproof vehicle or taking along the two commandos he still had. It is a tragedy, but spreading biased news for TRPs or political gains should be avoided. Also, please do not show his old photos holding a gun. It is disrespectful to the late popular singer.

PS Bhatti, Chandigarh

Punjab’s tarnished image

The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has once again highlighted the presence of gangsters in Punjab. The songs of many singers promote gun culture which influences youth in a negative way. Punjab is now known more for drug menace, depleting groundwater, IELTS, youth migration and gun culture. A few days back, the Akal Takht jathedar asked Sikhs to keep licensed weapons. All this diminishes the image of the state. The government as well as the people must work collectively to rebuild Punjab as a prosperous state with a good image.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Law & order in Punjab

The daylight killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, a day after the pruning of his security by the Punjab Government, is shocking. A few days ago, the Punjab DGP had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking paramilitary forces to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Despite this, the state government withdrew/curtailed security of many VIPs. Moreover, the Punjab Police has been engaged by the ruling party in booking and arresting its opponents to settle political scores. Recently, the state police had written to the Delhi Police about an increased threat to CM Arvind Kejriwal, proposing to provide more security to the AAP convener, which was rejected by the Delhi Police. Instead of playing blame game, the Punjab Government must try to restore order in the state.

RK Arora, Mohali

‘Fast food’ governance

Since the past decade or so, politics and governance is being served like fast food to impress people, who want instant redress of their grievances and the freebies being promised by all parties. The opposition’s blame game on Sidhu Moosewala’s killing is a farce because many such incidents happened during their regime too. CM Bhagwant Mann must focus on a durable, sustainable and workable governance.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Security assessment

It was shocking that singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot by gangsters, less than 24 hours after his security was pruned. The AAP government should have assessed his security concerns before any withdrawal. It is not sagacious to involve political ideology with security requirements. With his demise, Punjab has lost a rap singer with fans all over the globe.

Haribandhu Panigrahi, Tarbha

Gangster culture

The murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is most condemnable. The blame lies with the Punjab Police for its failure to curb the gangster culture prevailing in the state. However, the incident should not be linked to the withdrawal of excessive security provided to ‘VIPs’ at the cost of the public exchequer, and no political mileage should be drawn, as political parties are trying to do.

Swinder Singh Sangha, Ludhiana

Army morale

Apropos of ‘Pause, reflect on Tour of Duty’, an army with motivated soldiers can win and sustain the gains of victory and outshine those who believe only in machine power. This is true about the Indian Army. Mighty nations failed on numerous counts in Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea, Nathu La, Doklam and recently in eastern Ladakh. Now it appears that the Russian army has not learnt a lesson from history and is failing in its mission in Ukraine. Let us keep our Army fully equipped and motivated and augment its strength to pre-empt any misadventure by our adversaries.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

Food wastage

Apropos of ‘Critics stick to the truth of grain’, India deciding to restrict wheat exports is a step towards prioritising food security. We have to stop wasting food. As per the UNEP Food Waste Index, India is on the top. We should cut back on food wastage and preserve it for the deprived sections and to ameliorate our position not only on the Food Waste Index, but also on the Hunger Index.

Shruti Pande, by mail

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop's son addressed as 'doctor'

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Punjabi singer's body reaches home, cremation at noon

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

20K flags, 174 hoardings: Shimla set to receive PM Modi today

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle

Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents

Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s services set the house in order?

Contaminated Water: Amritsar residents paste ‘missing’ posters of MLA Jasbir Singh

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Extortion case: 3 more nailed with Rs 4.63 cr in Panchkula

UPSC Civil Services exam: Gamini Singla does PEC proud

Mohali: Rs 72L jewellery loot case cracked, 4 held

Chandigarh: Woman riding pillion dies in road mishap

2 criminals flee from Gurugram police custody

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in PMLA case

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged 'hawala transactions' case

No court relief for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 'apprehending fake encounter'

5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

Man 'kills' daughter, wife in Patiala's Bhunerheri village

70% kids in Patiala district jabbed with first dose: Health Dept

8 months on, illegal mobile tower atop house stands tall in Patiala

Patiala MC removes encroachments at Arain Majra

Coaching diploma: Now, apply to NIS, Patiala, by June 6