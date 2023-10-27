 Double-edged sword : The Tribune India

Double-edged sword



Refer to ‘Perils of social media’; it is true that social media is fast assuming alarming proportions. Though it has many positive things to offer, the way it is being used by not only children but also adults is addictive. It’s a double-edged sword and one should weigh its potential benefits against possible hazards. But children cannot differentiate between use and misuse, and that’s why governments should take this matter seriously and seek suggestions from experts to avoid further damage. Our leaders must show immense moral courage and political will to address this issue.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Social media impact

Apropos of ‘Perils of social media’; the advantages and disadvantages of any technology depend on its use. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are impacting the mental and physical health of children. During the Covid era, when children had no option but to attend virtual classes on smartphones, they were exposed to objectionable content. One cannot but hold parents, schools, educational authorities, local administrations and even governments responsible for this inappropriate exposure of children to social media. But a ban is not the solution. Social media has to be used responsibly.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Policy of expansionism

Apropos of ‘China-Bhutan amity’; since the days of Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai, China has pursued a policy of expansionism, which has only intensified over the years, especially under the aggressive nationalistic tendencies of the current supremo, Xi Jinping. In 2017, India may have succeeded in forcing China to drop its plan to build a road close to the Siliguri Corridor, but the recent agreement between China and Bhutan may lead to China gaining control of Doklam, to the detriment of India’s strategic interests. India has every reason to be wary of the China-Bhutan bonhomie. It should proactively reach out to Bhutan to prevent it from falling into the Chinese trap.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Waste management

Refer to ‘Troubles set to mount on waste front’; science has a solution to most of our problems and like the West, India must adopt advanced technologies to overcome challenges. This needs scientific temper, as enshrined in our Constitution. We are parochial, traditional people, who succumb to rituals and dogma. This distances us from modern ideas. Waste management needs special infrastructure for segregation, collection and transport. In the West, the waste disposal system is highly streamlined. Man landed on the moon over five decades ago, and we are still struggling with avoidable problems on earth.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Temple politics

Apropos of ‘Feeling blessed: PM on getting Ram temple consecration invite; Cong sees religion card’; the objections of the Congress or any other party notwithstanding, the BJP is sure to use the Ram temple issue to garner votes in the General Election. Nothing is stopping the Opposition from going all out to make voters see reason. Given the standard of politics today, the Ram temple alone is not going to bring ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country. If people do vote in the name of the temple, ignoring their pressing needs for proper education, livelihood and healthcare, they will be opting for a country which will run ‘Ram bharose’.

Hira Sharma, by mail

‘One nation, one poll’ plan

Refer to ‘One nation, one poll: Law commission makes presentation to Kovind panel’; the Law Commission is of the view that Assembly and parliamentary polls could be held together. The Constitution stipulates that the tenure of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will last five years, unless dissolved earlier. Therefore, the one nation, one election (ONOE) plan raises serious questions: what would happen if the Central or state government collapses mid-tenure? Would elections be held again in every state or will the President’s rule be imposed? The idea of ONOE does not square up with the concept of federalism as it is established on the notion that the entire nation is ‘one’, contradicting the content of Article 1, which envisages India as a Union of States.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

