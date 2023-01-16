 Drug syndicate : The Tribune India

The higher incidence of cross-border drug smuggling and the recent busting of a drug syndicate have again raised serious concerns (‘Lords of the drug rings’, Nous Indica). Despite major drug seizures from time to time and the arrest of petty peddlers and erring policemen, successive governments have failed to check the menace, courtesy the nexus between politicians and the police. The government should show political will and devise a strategy to bust this well-organised racket. With a proactive NCB and the state police, the political leadership should take strict action against the drug lords.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Eliminate local support

Refer to ‘Lords of the drug rings’; the formidable challenge is the elimination of local support. IAS and IPS officers should be mandatorily obliged to undergo a change, every 10-15 years, of the state cadre they are first allotted, to curb political leanings. Adequate strengthening vis-a-vis resources and the ambit of the upcoming full-fledged regional office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Amritsar to outsmart the ISI is imperative. Now that the jurisdiction of the BSF stands extended, its manpower and ‘tools’ need to be increased to reduce dependency on the local police.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Expedite investigation

Reference to ‘Lords of the drug rings’ (Nous Indica); the movie Udta Punjab had focused on the ill effects of drug consumption on the social fabric, especially the youth of Punjab. The recent drug busts have shown that ill-gotten gains from peddling have been used to run businesses. The NCB can rope in the police and the income tax department to expose the ‘patrons and participants’ of Punjab’s drug racket. The results of these investigations need to be expedited so that action can be taken against the guilty. This can only be accomplished by political will.

GURPREET SINGH, MOHALI

Flights from Chandigarh

Refer to ‘International flights’; it is worth pondering why Chandigarh is not being given more international flights despite viability and potential. If the DGCI and the government allow more direct flights to and from Chandigarh, a significant amount of congestion can be reduced from Indira Gandhi International Airport, which has been witnessing serpentine queues. The Civil Aviation Ministry should upgrade the landing system at Chandigarh to facilitate more international flights.

Bal Govind, Noida

Valiant soldiers

The way our intrepid soldiers guard our frontiers facing various odds like inclement weather conditions is highly commendable (‘Picture of courage on snowy heights’). Hats off to the determination and valour of our soldiers. Politicians of all hues should not overlook this exemplary courage of our soldiers. They should exercise extreme restraint while issuing any statement with regard to the defence forces.

Anand Mahajan, Kurukshetra

Making China stronger

Apropos of ‘India-China trade climbed to $136 bn’; it seems that the hostile posture of China and the India-China trade are continuing, as if unrelated to each other. The bilateral trade between the two countries registered an 8.4% increase in 2022, to touch an all-time high of $135.98 billion, and that too with India’s trade deficit crossing $100 billion. The military strength of a country very obviously depends upon its economic strength. We are making China strong every year while China is doing exactly the opposite. Shouldn’t it be a matter of concern?

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Millet revolution

Reference to the article ‘Punjab can sow seeds of a millet revolution’; we should adopt millets for our health as well as that of the soil. Punjab led the nation in the Green Revolution. We can have millets as a pilot project in midday meals at schools. This would help in popularising these grains and comparing health advantages among them pre- and post-millet consumption, besides diversifying the farming system in the state to save water.

Rajesh Chander Bali, Jalandhar

Words matter

Reference to ‘Saying it best with emoticons’; we live in a world of apps where most of the chatting is done by emoticons and acronyms. But the reality is that we can never replace language with emoticons because they lack sincerity and genuineness. Simply typing an emoji to express our feelings does not convey the earnestness of emotions as opposed to language which can enable us to express the most sublime and exalted emotions.

Sumita kanwar, Yamunanagar

