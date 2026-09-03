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Home / Letters to the Editor / Early warnings can help

Early warnings can help

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Updated At : 04:28 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Apropos of ‘Pay heed to Himalayan warnings’; the catastrophic floods in Nepal have highlighted the critical role of continuous monitoring and advance warning in saving lives in an emergency when ‘time is life’. A ten-minute window given to pupils and teachers by an alert headmaster at the Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School saved nearly a thousand lives. Extrapolating the same for the entire disaster-hit region, an advance warning can save many more people. Given that such events are occurring with increasing frequency; priority should be given to spotting potential disasters.

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Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

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Punjab right in asking for share

Refer to ‘Punjab’s water rights cannot be wished away’; the state’s natural resource cannot be given to Rajasthan without any payment in return. Keeping in mind the current economic condition of the state, such an outlook is justified. The costs that the Centre paid to downstream Pakistan in lieu of its unavoidable riparian rights in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi should not be forgotten. The prosperity of the food bowl of India was the result of the investment made by the Central government in the past that cannot be ignored. Punjab is well within its rights to assess its share on the basis of its contribution and raise the issue accordingly.

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Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Politically aware electorate

With reference to ‘Punjab’s water rights cannot be wished away’; the electorate needs to be politically aware to separate the grain from the chaff while choosing the right hands to entrust with the reins of power for the next five years. Political transparency and sincerity is a sine qua non for the future of the state and its people. The electorate must therefore look beyond rhetoric and judge political leadership by its commitment to safeguarding Punjab’s long-term interests.

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Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Treat rainwater as a resource

With reference to ‘Gurugram’s rain problem is really a planning problem’; the recurrent urban flooding is not merely a drainage issue — it reflects a deeper failure of water planning and governance. We neither prepare adequately for floods nor for droughts. The right perspective is to treat rainwater as a resource, not a nuisance. Rainwater harvesting must move from an occasional project to a routine civic habit, embedded in every building, institution, road and colony.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

We need growth with equity

Refer to ‘Economic boost’; no doubt the news that India’s GDP grew by 7.8% in the last quarter is encouraging, but how has this impressive growth benefited the common man? If growth is truly inclusive, why do more than 80 crore Indians still have to queue up for 5 kg of free ration to survive? Why do price rise and food inflation continue to pinch the household budget of the middle class? The ground reality is stark. Unemployment, especially among educated youth, remains very high. The rupee is at its lowest ever against the dollar. Real economic boost will be when jobs increase, inflation is controlled, and dependence on freebies reduces. We need growth along with equity.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Employment growth essential

Apropos of ‘Economic boost’; a 1% rise in GDP creates much less than a 1% increase in jobs, showing a weakening link between economic output and hiring of staff. Modern economic expansion is driven by technology, automation and capital-intensive sectors. Companies produce more value with fewer workers. For economic growth to be truly sustainable and inclusive, the relationship between production and employment must be carefully balanced.

KR Bharti, Shimla

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