Earnest beginning

Refer to ‘Himachal budget’; the ever-rising debit burden of Rs 75,000 crore in Himachal is the cumulative effect of a mismatch between expenditure and revenue since the mid-1980s. It cannot be attributed to a single political party at the helm of affairs over the years. It is good that the government now seems serious about a solution. Imposition of water cess on hydel projects and cow cess on the purchase of liquor is a welcome step. Earlier, the government had initiated austerity measures by stopping MLA-LAD funds, but had to step back following walkouts by the Opposition in the present budget session. Presentation of the green budget shows the commitment of the government towards making Himachal a green state by 2026. The moot question is: how will the commitments be executed before the next budget?

Virender Sharma, Shimla

BJP must introspect

Apropos of ‘Rahul overstepped democracy: BJP’; one is amused to see the BJP talk of democracy when its unabashed aim, and that of its mentor, the RSS, is the establishment of a ‘Hindu rashtra’. The BJP government and its leaders are after Rahul Gandhi for saying that democracy in India is under threat. But they are not acceding to his request to allow him to speak in Parliament, which shows that they have got scant regard for democratic principles. Opposition leaders are being hounded by Central agencies, thus curtailing their fundamental right to freedom of expression. An ordinary Indian is a witness to the withering of our democracy.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Ruckus in Parliament

Refer to ‘Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Rahul’s democracy remarks’; the Budget session has been a washout, with the BJP demanding an apology from Rahul and Opposition members seeking a JPC probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, thus both sticking to their guns. Despite the LS Speaker repeatedly urging the members to allow the House to function, they refused to relent, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings. Did people elect them for creating ruckus or for fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities? It is better to dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold fresh elections.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

G20 presidency

Apropos of ‘Project India as strong & united country’; India has always been a secure and stable country, notwithstanding the internal and external upheavals experienced by it since time immemorial. Contemporary India is no exception. Only the leaderships at various levels need to understand the value of moderation, simplicity and straightforwardness of policies and objectives. People of India as a whole are never confused. They have more than once demonstrated a sound understanding of the prevailing conditions by voting out erring leaderships. For India, the G20 presidency should be fortified with fresh ideas to maintain global peace and prosperity.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Mobile phones in jails

Every other day, mobile phones are found in one jail or another. If the government can’t control cellphones, cigarettes and drugs in jails, which is a small area with limited people, how can we expect it to check crime, drug mafia and corruption? It is not easy for a common man to go and meet any relative in jail. They have to undergo several formalities before entering the gate. There is also a net between the visitor and the prisoner. Hence, there is no chance of handing over anything. It is an open secret that all such things can’t happen without the involvement of the jail staff. Why not dismiss the persons concerned on the spot and put them in jail?

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Internet services

The blocking of Internet services in Punjab is a major concern for residents. Putting restrictions on the Internet is not a solution as it only disrupts the everyday functioning as a large number of people rely on the Internet for their livelihood. Students also suffer when the blocking of the Net services is extended. Despite this, there has been no arrest of the man in question — Amritpal Singh.

Sharya Lall, by mail

Meritorious schools

The AAP government in Punjab has shortlisted 117 schools for the flagship ‘Schools of Eminence’ scheme. It is a noble concept. The schools will focus on Classes IX to XII. Children will get admission on merit through an entrance exam and then be provided free education. Every government wants to start something new and neglect the earlier good concepts instead of improving them further. This attitude needs to be arrested. Why can meritorious schools not be taken under the same scheme and brilliant students from poor families be admitted to existing schools, which are fully residential?

Col RC Patial (retd), Amritsar

