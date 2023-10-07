ED under judicial scrutiny

Refer to ‘ED under fire’; on the day the Supreme Court indicted the Enforcement Directorate (ED), AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the agency. The AAP labelled the arrest as vindictive. It is ultimately up to the judiciary to assess the evidence and make a judgment regarding the motives and legality of the ED’s actions. The investigation into the Delhi excise policy case has been going on for nearly one-and-a-half years. The destruction of evidence or attempts to influence witnesses, if any, may have already taken place. Therefore, why is there a need to detain any suspect at this point of time?

Hira Sharma, by mail

Sikkim disaster

Refer to ‘Warning unheeded’; the catastrophe that occurred in Sikkim foreshadows the authorities’ callous attitude towards disaster prevention and mitigation. Given the perils of global warming, India should collaborate with scientists and experts worldwide to develop a foolproof roadmap. The findings of the latest studies should be shared with the public. Awareness campaigns must be organised. Besides, the authorities should be held accountable for their inaction. Unless stringent laws are made and enforced, such disasters will continue to occur.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Hold policymakers accountable

The visuals emerging from Sikkim are truly distressing. We have the tendency to forget tragedies quite easily. For instance, we were disturbed by the alarming scenes of devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, it seems that we have forgotten about these incidents. Now, we are praying for Sikkim and criticising the government for neglecting the report on the Lhonak lake, but soon enough, these concerns may fade away. We must hold policymakers accountable and ensure they prioritise human lives over monetary gains.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Uphold international law

Apropos of ‘A saga of Canadian missteps’; two mature and friendly democracies must uphold international law and ethical principles in their relations. Non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs is a fundamental principle for maintaining harmonious relations. Indian nationals living in Canada should not engage in activities that are against India’s interests. The Maple Country has been allowing its soil to be used for activities related to the Khalistan movement. A significant amount of financial support for the movement comes from certain Western countries, with Canada being a key player. In Punjab, for over three decades, there has been minimal involvement or support from the people for such movements.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Unnecessary survey

The Supreme Court has again waded into the long-standing SYL canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Punjab, being a riparian state, maintains that it holds absolute rights over its waters. Currently, the water situation in Punjab differs significantly from what it was 50 years ago, and the state is facing water-related challenges. For Punjab, the SYL canal is not just a project; it is linked to the state’s survival. Given Punjab’s limited surplus water, conducting a survey seems unnecessary. The court should direct the Centre to explore alternative solutions to the SYL issue.

Sneha Singh, Kharar

Train girls in self-defence

Three incidents of rape (two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Madhya Pradesh) have been reported recently. The threat to girls must be dealt with through training in self-defence techniques such as karate, judo and taekwondo. The girls should be encouraged to move in groups, carry pepper spray for self-defence and avoid engaging with strangers. Allowing girls and women to carry pistols and guns (just like the practice in the US) should be considered as the last resort as there is a risk that anti-social elements could steal the weapons, posing a danger to both individuals and society as a whole.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Enforcement Directorate #Rajya Sabha #Supreme Court