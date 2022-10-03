Election farce

Apropos of ‘Reduced to a tamasha’ (Nous Indica), it seems that the Congress is back to square one. Kharge, at 80, is reportedly a proxy for the Gandhis. Is this the generational change some Congress leaders were asking for? It will be more appropriate to change the name of the Indian National Congress to ‘Nehru-Gandhi Family Enterprise’. For the party’s resurrection, it is important to end the high command culture. It would have been good for the Congress to demonstrate that democracy survives within the party, but a candidate like Digvijaya Singh dropping out, allegedly at the behest of the Gandhis, indicates some behind-the-scenes attempts to control the outcome. The big question is whether a non-Gandhi as president will make any difference to the declining fortunes of the Congress.

Tharoor deserves a chance

Despite skepticism about the internal democracy in the Congress, some people are hopeful of better days ahead for the party (‘Reduced to a tamasha’; Nous Indica). A seemingly alive Opposition is imperative for democracy. Even though the Gandhis are mainly responsible for this mess, other party leaders can’t escape blame. The only silver lining is the brave posture by Shashi Tharoor to contest against Kharge, the Gandhi clan’s proxy. One hopes that Tharoor at least puts up a symbolic fight in the dying organisation. Sometimes, a dark horse wins the race. Hopefully, the young leaders in the party will rally behind Tharoor.

Back to mud-slinging

With elections round the corner, political parties have again resorted to mud-slinging, while sidelining vital issues concerning voters and nation’s interests. It shows there intentions to misguide the masses to grab power. It is up to the voters to decide to choose between a true leader and a politician in their own and the country’s interest.

Respect all religions

The article ‘Interesting week in politics’ makes one ponder over our country’s destiny. People are being fed on politically and communally oriented versions of different religions. This is despite our Constitution giving all the freedom to practice and preach any religion. There is little hope that our politicians will do anything to mend fences. A Muslim delegation meeting the RSS chief is a ray of hope. It is important to educate our children that they may follow any religion, but should not condemn or disrespect the religion of others.

Pay for security

Close on the heels of ‘one MLA, one pension’, the next most important issue that needs attention is the colossal amount of taxpayers’ money being spent by the government on providing security to VVIPs. It is painful to see the so-called high-profile individuals being escorted by scores of policemen in official vehicles, much to the annoyance of the public. Some facing even criminal charges are ferried to the courts by security agencies. The police are needed to maintain law and order, but they are busy providing security to VIPs. A small state like Punjab spends about Rs 240 crore annually on security. Individuals in the private category bear expenses for security cover. Why should political parties not foot the security bill for their elected representatives and nominees? The same goes for bureaucrats and other designated VIPs. Barring the President, PM, CMs and Chief Justices, the rest should pay for security. The money saved could be used for developmental projects.

Abortion law

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow all women to abort up to 24 weeks is commendable. It gives a large population of pregnant women a little more time to decide on an unwanted pregnancy. But the government should ensure that this decision is not based on the sex of the foetus.

Uncomfortable with Hindi

Apropos of ‘English is new Hindi!’, three decades back, as a Major, I was on temporary duty at Madras (Chennai) and was staying at a mess near the airport at Meenambakkam. I wanted to visit a gurdwara and asked a cab driver, ‘Aap kisi city gurdwara mein chaloge?’ His blank look conveyed that he didn’t understand me at all. I repeated in English, but no luck. However, I felt he had understood me. So, I asked him, ‘Aap fauji ho kya?’ He nodded and asked how I got to know. I replied, ‘Aapka turnout aur moonchh (mustache) dekhkar. I too am an Army officer.’ He said he had worked as an electrician in the EME for 10 years before taking premature retirement, and added, ‘Yahan, agar aap Hindi bologe toh log naraaz ho jaate hain.’

