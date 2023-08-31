In the run-up to the Assembly elections in five states, the reduction in LPG prices has raised eyebrows. While any relief for consumers is welcome, one cannot ignore the timing. This price cut seems more like an election gimmick than genuine concern for the people. The Opposition’s scepticism is not unfounded. Voters are not swayed by last-minute concessions, but rather by long-term policies that benefit them. Instead of such dramatic moves, a consistent and transparent approach to managing fuel prices is what our citizens deserve. As responsible voters, we should look beyond such tactics and demand meaningful, sustainable solutions from our political leaders, regardless of the election calendar.

Amanjot Kaur Kitty, Mohali

Map controversy

Apropos of ‘Chinese map’, it is China’s old habit to release maps with territories belonging to other nations. However, what is intriguing this time is the timing. The G20 summit is just days away; global leaders will be in India to deliberate on ways to build a harmonious and peaceful world. In April, India rejected China’s bid to rename 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh. It appears that Beijing wants to teach India a lesson for rejecting overtures for the normalisation of ties until the border issues are resolved.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Oxygen on the moon

Refer to ‘Rover finds sulphur, hints at O2 presence’; it is heartening to learn that the Pragyan rover has detected several elements near the moon’s south pole. While the biggest discovery is that of sulphur, it has also detected the presence of aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen. The discovery of potential conditions conducive to life on the moon is a fascinating development that could have far-reaching implications. This opens up the possibility of the moon becoming ‘Destination Next’ for humans.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

No lessons learnt

Refer to ‘No let-up in Himalayan plunder’; we will never learn from past disasters. The uncontrolled urbanisation, deforestation and infrastructure development have led to Himalayan disasters. Human greed has caused ecological imbalance in the Himalayan region. Purchase of land in Himachal Pradesh is prohibited to outsiders, but governments have permitted building of flats for sale to such people. Hill disasters, such as landslides and flashfloods, have a cascading effect that impacts downstream areas, often leading to significant collateral damage to states such as Punjab and other low-lying areas. The government needs to do brainstorming for the safety of the Himalayas.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Communal politics in education

Apropos of ‘Deepening divide’; what happened in a private school in UP is very shocking. Education is a vital cornerstone of any society, and it’s essential for it to remain free from political or communal influences to ensure a fair and unbiased learning environment. Strict and swift penal action should be taken against erring teachers. Using educational institutions for religious or political purposes, especially when supported by those in positions of authority, is a worrisome practice. It can negatively affect the educational environment and cause divisions among students. Discrimination in schools can have a profound impact on students’ lives.

SK Singh, by mail

Bond between siblings

Refer to ‘Let’s make Raksha Bandhan a gender-inclusive celebration’; the days are long gone when women needed protection. Today, many women can take care of themselves and if they cannot, it is the duty of men to ensure that they are not dependent on anybody for protection. Many traditional festivals, including Raksha Bandhan, have increasingly become commercialised in today’s consumer-driven culture. The promotion of products and goods creates societal pressure for individuals to spend money. Amid the challenges and complexities of modern life, Raksha Bandhan can serve as an important reminder of the significance of strong and meaningful relationships, especially between siblings.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

