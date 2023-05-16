 Electoral reforms a must : The Tribune India

Electoral reforms a must



Refer to ‘Karnataka mandate’; the verdict is being analysed to figure out how it will impact the prospects of the Congress, the BJP and other political parties in the forthcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 General Election. It’s equally important to dwell upon the level of today’s electioneering that spreads hatred, mistrust, fear and a sense of insecurity among some sections of society, besides spreading misinformation. The country and society, thus, become losers much before the results are declared. Loose talk by those who hold constitutional posts lowers the country’s image. A lot of money is wasted during campaigning. We badly need electoral reforms that can curtail the role of money in politics. Roadshows and rallies must be minimised.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Local leaders matter

The result has a lesson for the BJP that state electioneering is different from the General Election campaigning. In state elections, roadshows by local leaders are more effective than by the PM himself. Speeches made by the PM and other senior leaders of the BJP were almost similar to the ones made during the 2021 West Bengal elections and the result was similar, too. The Congress must not become complacent after the win and prepare well for the 2024 General Election. It also needs to remember the mistakes it made during the Karnataka poll campaign. Besides, the Congress should try to take all Opposition parties along, even if it has to make some adjustments.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Hate politics rejected

The Karnataka poll outcome has proved that good governance, jobs, electricity and zero tolerance for corruption matter rather than the politics of hate. The Congress fought the elections on local issues. The electoral fight was led by local leaders. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah worked together as a team. They did not let their ambitions come in the way of achieving the larger goal. This verdict also denounces the politics of polarisation and marginalisation of minority communities for electoral gains.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Voters rejected Modi

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the masses to accept a leader who can stoop to any level to win elections. Karnataka, which has a high literacy rate, has rightly rejected PM Modi, whose antics have become unacceptable. The more he campaigns, the more the BJP will suffer losses. The party should contest the next Lok Sabha elections with a new face — preferably Yogi Adityanath.

Bhartendu Sood, Chandigarh

Morale-booster for Cong

The landslide Congress victory in Karnataka will act as a morale-booster for party workers and spur them to battle hard in the coming Assembly elections and the 2024 General Election. The Congress had been facing an existential crisis, with its presence confined to a few states, but now the party can look forward to a better show.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Phenomenal rise

Refer to ‘AAP back in Lok Sabha’; the victory in the Jalandhar byelection is a big achievement for the ruling AAP, which had shockingly lost the Sangrur bypoll after the seat was vacated by CM Bhagwant Mann. Now, the AAP has again got a chance to raise important issues in the Lower House of Parliament. For the party, this win is extremely significant because Jalandhar was considered to be a bastion of the Congress.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Signs of panic

Apropos of ‘Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule’; had the Modi government focused on providing good governance, there would have been no need for such a massive outreach programme. This game plan of the BJP is unlikely to yield the desired result as no one can overlook the party’s divisive agenda and its failure to address the concerns of various aggrieved groups, including women wrestlers. Today’s voter is very wise and cannot be fooled by such ploys.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead

