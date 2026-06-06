Encounters undermine rule of law

Apropos of ‘Encounter model taints khaki’; there is growing acceptance of police encounters as a tool for crime control. While governments may project such actions as swift justice, they undermine the very foundations of the rule of law. The criminal justice system assigns distinct roles to the police, prosecutors, judiciary and prison authorities. Allowing the police to act as all-in-one violates constitutional principles. Popular support for instant justice may stem from frustration with delayed court proceedings, but the solution lies in judicial reforms, faster trials and independent investigations, not extra-judicial methods. Shortcuts may appear effective in the short term, but they weaken institutions and endanger citizens’ rights in the long run.

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Vandana, Chandigarh

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Pillars of justice not strong enough

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Refer to ‘Encounter model taints khaki’; the writer has suggested the involvement of all four pillars of the criminal justice system — police, prosecution, judiciary and prisons. But all the pillars are not strong enough to bear the burden of delivering speedy and fair justice. The conviction rate in public prosecution cases in some states is even less than 10%. Private eyewitnesses are often compromised, while police witnesses fail to appear during trials. Over 5.5 crore criminal cases are currently pending in Indian courts. Undertrials constituting 75% of jail inmates, continue to languish in prisons for years due to delayed trials.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

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Learn to respect diversity

Refer to ‘Race, religion, immigration & a killing in Britain’; social harmony among natives and settlers in any country must be maintained in a friendly ambience. Henry Nowak’s case should be treated as an aberration and not as a chronic social phenomenon. It is something ingrained in human consciousness against the “others” who don’t share ethnic features, colour, culinary habits and language with natives. No amount of logic or persuasion is enough to obliterate primordial biases and prejudices. We may try our best to eat, dress and speak Queen’s English, the Britons are born with their own reservations about people from the third world.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Countering the heat crisis

Refer to ‘Sustainable cooling is the need of the hour’; climate change is no longer a future threat, but a current reality. There is a widening gap between those who can escape the heat and those who cannot. Climate resilience cannot be built solely through temperature records and warnings, it requires investment in housing, public cooling infrastructure and reliable power supply. Extreme heat is not an occasional seasonal inconvenience now, it has become a structural challenge.

Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

TMC at a crossroads

Refer to ‘TMC vs Mamata’; the TMC supremo is cornered and her political future hangs in balance. That the coup de grace was delivered from within her own ranks may have come as a shocker. The party is suffering its first major split in 28 years. Discontent within party ranks has been widely attributed to Mamata Banerjee promoting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. It will be interesting to see whether the firebrand leader plays a victim card to regain her stature among the party workers or she goes back to the grassroots with sincerity and humility to address voters’ concerns.

Bal Govind, Noida

Wait for BJP’s next move

Apropos of ‘BJP denies Bittu RS re-nomination as CM Mann’s prediction comes true’; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should have known by now how Amit Shah plays his cards. It is a fact that Ravneet Bittu was inducted into the Union Cabinet despite losing the Lok Sabha poll from Ludhiana due to his proximity to the Home Minister. The BJP high command must have deliberated on Bittu’s future role well before finalising names of prospective candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. It would be better to wait for the BJP’s next move.

Upendra Sharma, by mail